Hogwarts Legacy Will Reveal Exclusive Content at CCXP

Sources familiar with Hogwarts Legacy have stated that “exclusive content” will debut at the CCXP event held in Brazil later this year on December 3. Game producer Jimmie Nelson will also be in attendance alongside Brazilian journalist Thiego Novais.

Hogwarts Legacy is the awaited narrative roleplaying game set in the Harry Potter universe and is arguably the first AAA game to take place in Hogwarts (no offense Lego Harry Potter). Players will get to live out their magical school life fantasy and join any of the four school houses while attending classes and having adventures.

The team behind the game has been slowly drip-feeding teasers and content such as the designs for the house common rooms, what sort of gameplay loop we can expect, and even what students we’ll get to meet at Hogwarts. What we don’t yet know is what they mean by “exclusive content” that will be announced at CCXP. Do they mean exclusive to certain platforms? Unique content to the game? Either way fans are anticipating something new that we haven’t yet seen before in Hogwarts Legacy.

The official YouTube channel for the game has released a closer look at the game’s common rooms over the past few months. There’s the familiar Gryffindor common room which we can see time and time again in the movies. The Slytherin common room with its creepy entrance and dark ambience. The Hufflepuff common room has wooden accents and potted plants giving it a homey and lived-in look. Lastly the Ravenclaw common room looks like an aviary, which is fitting for a house whose mascot is an eagle (I was just as surprised as you when I learned it wasn’t a raven).

We have been shown bits and pieces of the gameplay, and even more of the character customization options at our disposal. The content we can expect to see at CCXP will likely be of a different sort, possibly classes players can attend, or cosmetics to really make their character their own; or just because cosmetics sell.

Details are still forthcoming about the game since there’s plenty of time between now and the game’s release. Hogwarts Legacy is expected to release on February 10, 2023 for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A Nintendo Switch release hasn’t been given a date, but fans are expecting one shortly after launch.

