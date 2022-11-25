Cyberpunk 2077 Player Gets Yelled at By a Rock

While playing CD Projekt Red’s latest RPG Cyberpunk 2077 a player was traversing the Badlands outside of Night City when they were suddenly hearing mysterious sounds from a nearby rock. When they approached the rock it began to shout, laugh maniacally, and even loudly peel duct tape?

Viewers were quick to point out that the seemingly possessed rock was likely the result of a bug which caused an NPC to spawn inside of it. While this is the most logical answer, for a brief moment we could all pretend that Cyberpunk 2077 was throwing players a curveball (or roleplaying the results of cyber-psychosis).

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently experiencing a renaissance of popularity, largely in part to the recent anime series Cyberpunk Edgerunners produced by CD Projekt Red and anime studio Trigger. While the original game might have had a rocky launch, updates over the years have enabled fans of the anime to discover a more polished game than the one we were given at launch. Though while CD Projekt Red has had time to iron out the kinks in the game, this hostile rock managed to slip in somehow. Similar glitches are common in all sorts of open world RPGs, what would The Elder Scrolls series be without strange NPC movements and an engine that creates other hilarious situations like blinding a shopkeep with a bucket?

In the Reddit thread discussing the glitch, players were quick to point out how an aggressively shouting rock wouldn’t be out of place in Fallout: New Vegas with the Wild Wasteland perk which adds some crazy encounters. Such encounters might have lore justification in game since they wouldn’t be out of place from a character experiencing “cyber-psychosis” In Cyberpunk 2077, men and women who overdo it with mechanical augmentation and cybernetic implants begin to experience from a mental condition referred to as cyber-psychosis. An entire line of quests in game is dedicated to investigating the causes of cyber-psychosis and trying to help or put down the individuals that suffer from it.

For anyone who hasn’t heard, a sequel to the game has been announced and a paid DLC package Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming out sometime next year with an official release date yet to be announced. Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and technically Google Stadia but who knows how long that will last?

