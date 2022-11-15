CDPR Confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Is Paid DLC

This expansion is definitely an opportunity for CDPR to win back the fans who lost faith in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED had clarified that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is paid DLC.

The company’s global PR director Radek Grabowski made this statement in regards to the expansion’s pricing:

“as for the expansion’s pricing – we have not revealed exact details yet, but it will be a paid one.”

It does seem a little strange that this is even news, but it does turn out that the studio didn’t actually clarify this when the expansion was announced. Grabowski’s statement implies two things. For one, this will be a significantly large expansion, at least more than what one would expect from free DLC. The other thing is that it won’t be as big as a full game, so it won’t be reaching that much in price.

Our source cites the example of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt DLC in pointing to how CD Projekt RED planned Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only expansion. The Witcher 3’s Hearts of Stone DLC only came for $ 9.99, while Blood and Wine, which added a new map to The Witcher 3’s world, ramped up to $ 19.99.

Now, what we already know about Phantom Liberty, is it’s hinted at that it is a significant additional chapter to the story of Cyberpunk 2077. We are being introduced to a new world in the New United States of America, and something that would apparently finish the story of Johnny Silverhand in a way. There’s also a hint of a timeskip that would justify going back to reexplore the entire world, to see what has changed and what you can do in it now. That’s probably something CD Projekt RED could do very relatively cheaply, reusing their assets, and giving fans something to do that could take as long as the original game.

Now, when you add to that what we know about Project Orion, there is that expectation that Phantom Liberty is going to have to keep fans happy for a significant period of time. Of course we don’t know how CD Projekt RED plans to meet that expectation based on the reveals so far.

So, is CD Projekt RED only planning a big sendoff to the story? Or are they planning something like a roguelike/procedural generated map section, which would conceivably keep fans occupied with content to play until Project Orion’s release?

However they plan to do it, Phantom Liberty is an opportunity for CD Projekt RED to win over the gamers who gave up on Cyberpunk 2077. They may find the hype for new content, way after CD Projekt RED fixed the games’ problems, too compelling to ignore forever.

Source: GamesRadar