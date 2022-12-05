Fortnite Teases New Crossovers in Chapter 4

The team behind the battle royale crafting game Fortnite have released a new teaser showing off some of what we can expect in the upcoming Chapter 4. Some of these have already been leaked or confirmed through the recent trailers and promotional materials while others are entirely new IPs being added to the game.

In the brief Twitter teaser we see My Hero Academia which was confirmed around when the new Chapter trailer dropped. Eagle-eyed fans managed to spot an All-Might themed pickaxe in the trailer and we later got to see a Deku skin in action. My Hero Academia (or MHA) is one of the most popular shonen series in recent memory, up there with long-running classics like One Piece and Naruto. This particular crossover has drawn the most attention, with fans of the series quick to point out the comedy of Deku and possibly other My Hero Academia characters performing the often meme’d Fortnite dances.

Second to My Hero Academia (or most importantly depending on who you asked), it’s been confirmed that Mr. Beast themed content will be coming to the game. Mr. Beast is a popular YouTuber with a young audience, he’s mostly known for performing convoluted or expensive stunts, viral videos examining other content creators, and hosting weird and eccentric competitions like his Rock, Paper, Scissors tournament.

The last IP to be mentioned in the teaser is another professional athlete joining the ranks of LeBron James, Harry Kane, and others. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a professional basketball player who at the time of writing is a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. His career with the Milwaukee Bucks began all the way back in 2013, and the athlete is enjoying a boom in popularity which seems to only be growing thanks to his upcoming appearance in Fortnite.

Fortnite is still going strong after releasing in 2017 from Epic Games. Originally a tower defense zombie shooter, Fortnite managed to tap into the growing market of battle royale games which has become so widespread today. The game has since grown beyond the original tower defense idea, with the battle royale mode becoming the de facto default mode of Fortnite with the original concept being retitled to Fortnite: Save the World.

In the years since its launch, Fortnite has become a cultural phenomenon and hosted collaborations with other popular IPs ranging from DC Comics, to Dragon Ball Z, and even Rick and Morty.

Source