My Hero Academia and Fortnite Collaboration Confirmed, Deku Shown in Latest Trailer

My Hero Academia will now be the latest anime collaborator with Fortnite after Deku was shown in the Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer on Sunday. Previous iconic anime series that collaborated with Fortnite include Naruto and Dragon Ball, both of which have launched a plethora of playable characters (skins). No word on which characters from My Hero Academia will be playable in the new season besides Deku. The news was first speculated after fans spotted an All Might-style pick axe in the Chapter 4 trailer video that was released on Saturday, which you can watch below as well. (For Deku’s appearance, fast forward to 1:15 in the trailer Chapter 4 Season 1 launch trailer)

Fortnite Chapter 4 trailer

My Hero Academia and Fortnite keep the ball rolling in the anime/gaming collaborations. Earlier this year, Fortnite collaborated with Dragon Ball, bringing fans Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus to the iconic game. And just a year prior, Fortnite brought us our first anime collab with Naruto, which has also released a Part 2 of new characters since the official collaboration.

No word as of yet on other playable characters in the new Fortnite season of the My Hero Academia franchise. But seeing as how both Naruto and Dragon Ball both revealed four characters from each series to start their collaborations with Fortnite, it could be a safe bet to say the same will happen with My Hero Academia as well. For more information on the new season, be sure to check out the official website and follow Gameranx on Twitter for any more updates regarding new characters from My Hero Academia we’ll be seeing in the near future.

My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia Season 6 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and will continue to cover the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which continues in Volume 27 of the manga that VIZ Media describes as:

The confrontation between the heroes and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front is about to kick off! With so much at stake, even the students of U.A. have joined the heroes to help in the coming battles. Within the PLF, Hawks continues to play a dangerous game as a double agent, but the villains have fearsome resources of their own, including whatever lurks in the doctor’s lab. Plus, with every moment that passes, Tomura Shigaraki comes closer to his ultimate form… When it all gets started, there won’t be any going back!

