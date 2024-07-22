Fortnite Is Bringing In The Cybertruck

There are certain things in life that you can’t help but look at and go, “Why does that exist?” Sometimes, we never get the answers to those questions, but we can hope that we don’t see it that much in our daily lives and, thus, do not have to wonder about it so much. The problem is that for those who have an extreme aversion to the Tesla Cybertruck, who also happens to play Fortnite, your nightmare is about to be made a reality. That’s right. Epic Games has announced that the Cybertruck will drop in the game tomorrow as a cosmetic vehicle for you to purchase.

If you still don’t believe us, you can check out the clip of it showing up in the game:

Catch a ride in the @tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/CA8xuYQreS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2024

Yes, this is real, somehow. There are numerous reasons why this is a “bad move” by Epic Games, but the fanbase has already dubbed this a terrible idea online since the post went live. Some have even vowed to go after other players who attempt to drive this thing onto the battlefield. So, if you don’t want a target on your back from the start of a match, don’t touch the Cybertruck.

If you’re confused about the hate surrounding the vehicle, we’ll explain. The Cybertruck was unveiled many years ago by Tesla head Elon Musk. From the start, people were confused about this electric vehicle’s looks, but Musk said it was actually rather aerodynamic and had many features that are standard to a truck. However, he also said that it could take an impact from a baseball without breaking, and then a baseball was thrown at it…and it partially broke. He waved that off, though, as that’s what Elon Musk does.

Then, once it was finally released, it was found to not be as functional or sound as Tesla and Musk promised. In fact, it was reportedly having all sorts of issues, including repeatedly breaking down, not invoking safety features upon getting into an accident, and more. In other words, it may be a driving death trap that people are spending good money just to try and drive.

That doesn’t even bring in the Elon Musk element to the situation, as the “world’s richest man” has been doing one controversial act after another without accepting responsibility for what he does. Twitter is proof of that. So, for him to put his ride into Fortnite reeks of a man trying to get “positive buzz” and make his vehicle seem “hip and cool,” even though it’s not. We’ll see how many people get the Cybertruck in-game when it releases.