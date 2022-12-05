Fire Emblem Engage Breaks Down Corrin’s Abilities

Fire Emblem Engage is taking notes from a successful mobile game within the franchise by having heroes of past titles come in and help the main characters of the new game. Specifically, 12 past heroes will appear in the game via Emblem Rings. These rings are infused with the heroes’ spirits; whoever wears them will get stat bonuses and new abilities. With each ring’s different skills, you can change the tide of battle so long as you play it smart. Today, we got a deep look at one of the heroes you’ll get through the rings: Corrin.

Known as the “Emblem of Fates,” Corrin will use various abilities to boost your allies, alter the terrain you’re on, and strike down enemies in multiple ways.

For example, one of her abilities is “Dragon Vein,” a direct reference to the game she came from. With it, she can alter the terrain to help imbue it with special effects. Of course, the result you get depends on who is wielding the ring at the moment. The example they give is that if it’s a Flier unit, they’ll get a Renewal effect via Glow. That will allow them to heal as they rest on that spot. However, if you’re a Dragon-type character like Alear, you can choose what effect to put on the terrain.

Next, there is “Reverse Katana.” The move flips the reverse triangle so that a sword wielder, which is what Corrin is, can easily beat a lance user. But that also means that axes are strong against swords, so don’t use this lightly.

After that is “Dreadful Aura.” This move can be particularly devastating because it allows you to immobilize enemies for one turn so long as you initiate combat. That can come in handy as it’ll ensure they can’t counterattack and leaves them open for easy damage.

Finally, there’s “Torrential Roar,” which allows Corrin and the ring user to attack enemies that are in a straight line. It’ll also change the terrain to water-logged spots so that avoiding is more challenging for the enemy units.

Between the description and the one we saw recently for Byleth, it’s clear Fire Emblem Engage is going full-tilt on these past heroes so that they can feel as powerful as possible and help change the tide of battle when you wear them. We’ll hopefully find out about more of these heroes before the game’s release on January 20th.

Source: YouTube