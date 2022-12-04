Fans Have Various, and Hilarious Reactions To Deku Joining Fortnite

One of the things that keeps Fortnite ‘fresh’ in the minds of many players is that the content is constantly updating, and there’s almost always something new get. Of course, the biggest “get” for many players are the skins that allow them to portray some of their favorite characters from media. To name only a few who have to the game, Epic Game released: Superman, Spider-Man, John Wick, Ariana Grande, Naruto, Robocop, Harley Quinn, Goku, and so many more. But with the reveal trailer out for Chapter 4, some new characters are dropping in. One of whom is Deku from My Hero Academia, and fans are going nuts over that announcement.

If you’re not sure why his inclusion, or other characters from his manga/anime, are a “big deal,” then we’ll fill you in. Right now, My Hero Academia is one of the biggest manga/anime series around. Focusing on the anime, the show is in its sixth season and getting lots of fans’ love. What’s more, Deku is the series’s protagonist and has earned fans’ love and trust.

As if that wasn’t enough, the clip/reaction below highlights one of the big things Deku will bring to Fortnite, the power of One For All.

DEKU IN FORTNITE HAS TO BE A FEVER DREAM CAUSE WHAT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING RN…My Hero Academia fans about to blow up the servers😭 #FortniteChapter4 pic.twitter.com/T8ZI8vKqPs — ♡icy♡ christmas szn🎄 (@luffyslover) December 4, 2022

In the story, 80% of the population has superpowers. Deku, aka Izuku Midoriya, wasn’t one of them and had to be gifted one by his hero, All Might. When Deku uses One For All, he can unleash devastating punches and kicks that can destroy buildings or knock people a long way away.

We see him using a “Smash” attack at the end of the trailer, and fans couldn’t wait to hop onto Twitter to discuss what they saw:

THE FACT THAT DEKU JUST CASUALLY CHILLING IN THE NEW FORTNITE TRAILER IS CRAZY😂 BIG W’S ONLY NEW SZN ✅ pic.twitter.com/ghILAG5j8a — ★ Shoku // Rip Act-Age ★ (@SHOKUSHIT) December 4, 2022

Others took a more comedic approach to things and noted how people will abuse the “functions” of the game to troll people as the future No.1 Hero.

Deku is finally going to be in fortnite means I can canonically see him do this in HD now pic.twitter.com/TNZumFmnh0 — Phat PP Dev Ft. Twice (@Zhoninz) December 4, 2022

Fortnite players after being killed with a one for all sniper and the camera cuts to deku doing the griddy pic.twitter.com/dKfu8HRxBs — ❄️ Mistletro 🎄 (@RetroDubsVA) December 4, 2022

Finally, some took this as a way of saying that fans of both franchises “won the day”:

DEKU IS IN FORTNITE, MHA AND FORTNITE FANS WON TODAY pic.twitter.com/qgrEqzocYr — nxrciiCD (@xMintzz) December 4, 2022

So as you can see, the fans are really excited about the arrival of Deku. But the obvious next question is, “Who else from Class 1-A or the anime/manga will arrive?”

The tease from “sources” claims that the game will bring other fan-favorite characters like Bakugo, Todoroki, and Uravity to the mix, but only time will tell.

Either way, when players get a hold of Deku and wield the power of One For All, you better believe they’ll yell, “SMASH!!!” when they target players.

Source: Twitter