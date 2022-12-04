Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Launch Trailer Arrives

It’s a pretty exciting time to be a Fortnite player right now. After yesterday’s climactic Fracture event to signal the end of the game’s Chapter Three, Epic Games has now dropped a launch trailer for Chapter Four. The trailer contains a few surprise appearances as well, some of which will undoubtedly have players eager to dive into the brand new island as soon as possible.

Fortnite rounded up its third chapter with a one-off special event yesterday, which some players found much easier to access than others. Fracture saw the island’s destruction, along with a sneak preview of what’s to come from the latest iteration of the island. Fast forward a few hours and we’ve now been treated to a much more detailed look at the island’s new map. In addition, some crossover characters look set to make their way into the game as part of Chapter Four. You can check out the brand new cinematic trailer here to witness the end of the island as we knew it and see what’s to come in the impending chapter.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted some notable character skins. Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher franchise is featured at the end of the trailer, alongside characters from My Hero Academia, Doom, and even The Hulk, who just so happens to riding one of the new dirt bikes. These will be called “Trail Thrashers” and will be a new type of vehicle for players to enjoy zipping about the map on.

Players will be able to explore further new modes of traversal in this new era of the island. This includes rolling inside snowballs, hurdling over obstacles and using the Shockwave Hammer to launch yourself across great distances. The game will also feature Reality Augments that will enable players to power themselves up in order to claim territory when playing in squads. These power-ups can take the effect of various in-game bonuses and boosts, although we’ll have to wait and see exactly how that works after diving into some of the new battle royale action.

New locations confirmed for Chapter Four Season One are The Citadel of “The Ageless,” The Shattered Slabs Mining Facility, the industrial Slappy Shores and The Brutal Bastion, which players can find lodged amongst the mountains. As expected, a new arsenal of weapons will also be available to players, including the Ex-Caliber Rifle, which shoots blades, the Thunder Shotgun and the Red-Eye Assault Rifle, to name a few.

Fortnite Chapter Four Season One kicks off today, December 4, which means there’s no better time to re-acquaint yourself with the free-to-play battle royale action than right now. The game is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

