Metal Gear Solid Remake Being Announced Soon?

It seems as though every time you turn around, there’s another remake or reboot happening of a classic game or franchise. We can list several off the top of our heads that have either come out recently or will be coming out in the new year. Developers see the potential to bring back these classic titles and then bank on gamers’ nostalgia and those curious about what the games will look/play like with modern improvements. Fast forward to now, and rumors are flying that Konami might be up for doing a remake of Metal Gear Solid. What’s more, the rumors say this could be announced soon.

How soon? The rumor says it could be revealed at The Game Awards. That could be legitimate, as the show has already confirmed that there will be over 40 announcements made during the streamed event. Konami could easily slip the game in as one of them if they’re making it.

Talking objectively, it would make sense why they would do a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid. The game was released on the original PS1. At the time, the blocky graphics, mixed with the unique gameplay style, voice acting, etc., made it special. But it’s one of those video games that you look at and go, “Yeah, that didn’t age well.” Thankfully, the series got an upgrade when the sequel was made for the PS2. That said, people love the original, so seeing it remade would be special.

The rumor on Reddit further says that the remake would be exclusively for the PS5. That makes sense, as the saga has been only on the PlayStation outside of the rare port to Nintendo. Not including the original games in the franchise, mind you.

Another reason to think this could happen is that Konami recently revealed a PS5 remake for Silent Hill 2, alongside new games in the franchise for the first time in years! Many say that grouped announcement is a sign of “rebirth” for the franchise, and this potential remake could do the same for Solid Snake’s saga.

The only problem is with the fan perceptions of the company, given what happened to the mastermind of the modern saga, Hideo Kojima. They fired him unceremoniously, tried to continue the series without him, and failed spectacularly. People still remember that. One person who definitely didn’t forget the “atrocity” is Geoff Keighley, head of The Game Awards and dear friend to Hideo Kojima. Food for thought.

