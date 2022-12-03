The Game Awards To Feature 40 Game Announcements

We know they’re called The Game Awards, and awards are inherently designed to celebrate the achievements of (in this case) game developers and the pieces of art they create – but we know why millions of you tune in, and it’s not for the awards. The other major, inarguably the more important pillar of The Game Awards, the pillar that draws millions of pairs of eyes to the coverage each year is the game announcements. Host Geoff Keighley has a long history of drawing in the biggest and most exciting games from developers worldwide to present fresh looks at their newest titles during the event – and from what we’re hearing from Geoff, it seems as though The Game Awards could be another banger event in this respect.

Taking to a Reddit AMA, Geoff was fielding a range of questions relating to the upcoming event, which will be streaming live this Thursday, December 8, 2022, and there were a few exciting takeaways from what he had to say. According to the host, this year’s entry of The Game Awards will feature around “30-40” games this year. Of course, these will be ranging from large AAA games like EA’s Wild Hearts, and the rumoured appearances of Tekken 8, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy XVI, and Diablo IV, to the myriad of smaller-scale or independently developed and published titles that Geoff has had an excellent record of discovering and spotlighting. Of those 30-40 games, there will supposedly be “a fair number” (although unspecified) of new game announcements.

“I’m pretty excited, Keighley said in the AMA on Friday, “This year feels good. We have thousands of fans back with us, a really strong lineup of announcements and content, and a good show overall. So I am very excited. If everything holds and we can keep some surprises, it’s going to be a VERY fun night! Haven‘t felt this good about a show in a while.”

Fan concerns in recent years, not just for The Game Awards but a number of other streams, both hosted by Keighley, and others, have been around the number of CG-only trailers that have been presented at these various events. Keighley seems conscious of this however, addressing it in the AMA, saying “I don’t think we have that many CG trailers. There are a couple that I remember, but generally a lot of gameplay.”

The Game Awards will be streamed live from the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Thursday, December 8. 2022.