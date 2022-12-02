tekken 8 will be at the game awards

It’s been a long time coming, but Tekken 8 is on the way. The Tekken series has been a storied 3D fighting game series since it began on the PlayStation in the 1990s. it has spawned numerous mainline entries and spin-offs, dozens of wacky characters, and a strong fanbase in that time. The Tekken franchise even holds the Guinness World Record for being the “longest-running videogame storyline without any substantial development gaps or reboots”

The latest game in the series, Tekken 8, was teased at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament in the summer before receiving a full reveal trailer at a Sony State of Play a few months later. Now, publisher and developer Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed that we will see more of Tekken 8 during The Game Awards.

A Tweet on the official Tekken Twitter account, simply says the words “get ready,” followed by “#SAVETHED8.” This was Tweeted alongside a new video that displays the date of December 8, which is the same day that The Game Awards will take place next week. While it has not been outright confirmed, this would imply that Bandai Namco is ready to reveal more about the much-anticipated fighting game during Geoff Keighley’s special night.

Tekken 8 appearing at The Game Awards would not be too surprising given Bandai Namco’s history with Keighley and his various showcases. The studio also revealed Soulcalibur VI at The Game Awards a few years ago. Bandai Namco as a publisher has also used events like The Game Awards and Summer Games Fest to debut new trailers for titles like Elden Ring and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (which it worked on alongside Nintendo.

In the debut trailer for Tekken 8, fans got a glimpse of a fight between series mainstays Kin Kazama and his father Kazuya Mishima. The trailer claimed to be rendered using the in-game engine and looked graphically impressive. If a new trailer for Tekken 8 is to be revealed at The Game Awards, we hope that it can reveal some more characters that will be joining the roster for the final release, as well as a greater look at the impressive graphics of the game.

For fans of Tekken who can’t wait for the latest release, there was also a recent anime adaptation of the series that made its way to Netflix. Tekken: Bloodline is a six-episode series that was met with praise by fans of the fighting games.

Tekken 8 is due to be released in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Source