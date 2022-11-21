Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Set To Appear At The Game Awards

According to sources at Insider Gaming, The Game Awards 2022, set to take place on December 8th, 2022, will feature a look at Respawn Entertainment’s sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. According to Insider Gaming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to show off a brand-new trailer, release date, and pre-order date for the game. This announcement is reportedly going to take place around 30 minutes into the show.

Jeff Grubb reported that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release in March 2023 which lines up with EA’s release calendar stating that a “Major IP” is set to release in Q4 (ends March 31st, 2023) for the company.

Fans of the first title can expect a story that “picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” The game will follow the main characters known to players from the first title as “Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.”

The game is set to expand on the already award-winning combat in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Respawn noted:

“Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, and characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in Jedi: Fallen Order.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released to both critic and consumer acclaim as it blended elements of existing genres into a neat Star Wars package. The title was the fastest-selling digital launch for any Star Wars title within its first two weeks. Alongside this, the game sold over 8 million copies by the end of January 2020. It received numerous award nominations and prizes and its sequel has been one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Wars projects of the last few years.

It will be really interesting to see if the upcoming trailer at The Game Awards expands on any of the sequel’s new mechanics. The first game tackled the lightsaber duel in a way no other Star Wars title had before with its use of blocking, parrying, and striking. I think it’s fair to say that fans will be expecting new force abilities too and maybe something they aren’t even expecting.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2023.

Source: Insider Gaming