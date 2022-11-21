Lies of P Nearing Completion According To Game Director

2023 should be a rather stacked year full of incredible video games. Of course, we have massive AAA titles coming out, such as Starfield, but there are still some smaller titles that have certainly sparked some attention. One of those games that players are itching to get their hands on is Lies of P. This title is still in development, but we might get a release date here soon. A recent interview with the game director unveiled that the production of this upcoming title is nearing its end.

The game director behind Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, spoke with 4Gamer at the Korean gaming convection G-Star 2022. Since the interview went live, there have been translations that unveiled the game director is about 70% complete with their project. That means the studio is about finished and is working more at ensuring the game is free from bugs or polishing areas before going gold. That’s quite exciting to hear for fans that have been waiting to play this game, but again we don’t have a specific release date just yet.

Instead, we currently only have a launch window of 2023. But if the development team over at NEOWIZ is nearing the completion of Lies of P, we shouldn’t see this game get delayed out of the upcoming year. With that said, if you haven’t come across this game yet, this is a retelling of a classic story, Pinocchio. However, this is not the same Pinocchio story you would be familiar with. Instead, this is a dark and twisted story that finds our wooden boy trapped inside a bloodlust world.

We don’t have a massive synopsis of the game. What we do know is that players will take the role of Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid that awakens at an abandoned train station. Left only with a note saying to find Mr. Geppetto, Pinocchio has an uphill battle to locate this individual. As mentioned, it’s a city filled with bloodlust, and Pinocchio will have to lie and cut down those that would see his early demise.

This is a souls-like action title, so you can expect some tough battles. However, another interesting aspect of the game is that there are multiple quests that will present players with a choice. Depending on your actions throughout the game will result in a specific ending. Ultimately, that means there should be some replay value here to see just all the different endings. When this game does end up launching into the marketplace, you can find it available of PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

