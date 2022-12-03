Diablo IV To Get Early Access Announcement At The Game Awards?

Blizzard doesn’t have the best record with all their franchises. But one of the ones that they seem to really be fumbling with over the last ten years is Diablo. The first two games in the series were considered epic masterpieces by gamers. Then, the results were a bit mixed when the third one came out. People still played it, but it wasn’t as good as the previous title. Then, fans went nuts when the mobile version of the game came out; in a bad way. While many have sunk their hard-earned money into the title, others have called out Blizzard for its greedy practices. As a result, many people are nervous about Diablo IV.

The team behind the game has promised many things about the title so far, but we’ll only know the truth about the title when it comes out. Thankfully, there may be a workaround for gamers who are suspicious. A new report claims that Blizzard will announce early access to Diablo IV at The Game Awards.

The big announcements are early access to open beta with pre-orders. Also, collector's edition which has some kind of… candle? Not sure 100% what that is.



I wrote April 2023 for launch but now I think that mighta been a runway/target launch window, with an 8 week variance. — Jez (@JezCorden) December 2, 2022

So if you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to the beta. That’s something that players wouldn’t mind, more than likely. Another prediction by the insiders is that we could get a release window of about April 2023. It should be noted that this is speculation, and some have even said that’s the “earliest it could arrive” versus being a true launch window.

If Blizzard is doing a beta for the game, it would help smooth things over with gamers. After all, the beta would allow the players to give feedback on what Blizzard can do differently and how they can improve the title. In addition, they have already stated that the game won’t play like the mobile title and will feature no microtransactions outside of cosmetics. So they’re gaining a little ground back with gamers.

In terms of the story and open-world aspects of the title, players can expect something they can do at their own pace and in whatever way they choose. There will be a definitive start and end chapter to the game, but how you go from one to the other won’t be the same for many players. Instead, you’ll have “branches” you can go on to see where things lead, and you can come back to something previously and then take another branch should you want.

Blizzard has a lot of pressure upon them with Diablo IV. Let’s see if The Game Awards helps shed light on what comes next with it.

Source: Twitter