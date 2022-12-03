The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Has Sold Over 1 Million Copies In Japan

It may seem odd that we’re talking about the sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game came out years ago, and there’s been a lot of content within the franchise that has come out since then. Plus, we know that a fourth mainline title is coming, so why are we looking at the sale of it? The answer is that a milestone was reached in Japan. You see, it’s officially crossed 1 million units sold in the land of the rising sun, and that’s always a big deal. They even released some special art to highlight how they reached that milestone.

If you don’t know, Japan is a unique place for video games. Not only because the country has plenty of developers, and two publishers, that make them, but some of the most popular games don’t always do well there. Case in point, for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it took them this long to reach one million units sold. In contrast, the rest of the world has bought over 39 million game units combined. Think about that. Despite this being an RPG, a genre that Japan is famous for, the nation has only just crossed that milestone mark. That shows you how different the gaming world is in terms of what it likes and doesn’t.

In contrast, when Splatoon 3 and the latest Pokemon games arrived, the titles broke sales records by selling millions in only a few days. That’s a big difference.

Getting back to Geralt of Rivia, his adventures aren’t ending anytime soon. While the third game is still selling well, the title will get a next-gen upgrade on the 14th. If you get the game’s original version, the next-gen version will come for free on platforms like Steam.

The next-gen update will do more than improve the graphics, though many will welcome that. The game will also get some technical upgrades to help make the game run smoother. There are also minor changes to help players enjoy the game more. For example, you can adjust text sizes if you feel they are too small for you. Also, you can pause during cutscenes should you need to take care of something and not want to miss a bit.

The game was already really good when it first came out. But now? It’s getting a whole new level of polish, and that’ll bring more gamers to the fold.

Source: Noisy Pixel