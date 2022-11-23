The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Next-Gen Update Showcased

There is a massive fan base for CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher. This series has sparked three mainline installments, and we know that more is coming. However, the crown jewel in the series has been The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. With this game, players have fallen in love with the epic RPG journey CD Projekt Red carefully crafted together. While you can go back and play this title right now across multiple platforms, there might be a reason to hold off. We’re gearing up for the release of a next-generation update for this hit RPG installment.

We know that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive an update for next-generation platforms. Likewise, it will be free to those who already own a game copy. So even if you have already played through this title before, the update could potentially sway you into restarting the campaign to experience what’s been tweaked since CD Projekt Red last worked on the game. With the update, you will see not only visual performance improvements but also some technical enhancements. There’s even new content rolling into the game that’s based on the hit Netflix original series, The Witcher.

Throughout the showcase, the developers highlighted a few of the changes you can expect with the game. For instance, there are quality-of-life improvements, such as being able to pause the game within a cutscene. In addition, fonts are now adjustable for those who found the font too small when enabling subtitles. Meanwhile, there are some mechanics tweaks, such as allowing signs to be attached to your controller’s face buttons. While on the subject of the controller, there is now haptic feedback support for those who use the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense.

Players can expect The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update to release on December 14, 2022. This will also come with the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, which not only packs the latest updates showcased into the game but also features all the previously released expansions. For those of you who don’t have the current-generation platforms, you’ll still find an update landing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms which includes the Netflix-based content at a later date.

Likewise, we are expected to receive the official patch notes for the game update before its official release on December 14, 2022. Developers will be able to share the slew of improvements, fixes, and additions within the patch notes, but admit that not everything will be highlighted. In the meantime, you can check out the official next-gen update trailer in the video embedded above.

Source