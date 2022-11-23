Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart Deluxe 8 + 3 Months Membership On Sale For Black Friday

This is the time to buy a Nintendo Switch if you don’t already have one. These both make the best holiday gift for your kids, your best friend, or even yourself. Please note this is not the Nintendo Switch OLED but the standard Nintendo Switch. With it being Black Friday, the Nintendo Switch has gone on a discount just in time for the holidays. Not only will you get a Nintendo Switch, but a Mario Kart Deluxe 8 full game download and a 3-month of Nintendo Switch Online membership. Retailers like Amazon, GameStop, and Unieuro have this bundle for sell. This is the classic blue and red Nintendo Switch console.

