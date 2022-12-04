Todd Howard Reveals New Details About Starfield

You’ve been hearing talk about Starfield for many years. That’s because the team at Bethesda revealed it to the world without revealing anything else about it. Then, as the long wait for release began, they started to trickle out pieces of information that would help players get excited. First, of course, there are standard customization features for building your character from scratch. But the title also has new features, like roaming the universe and visiting countless planets full of life and things to do. The game was supposed to come out in 2022, but Bethesda needed more time to prepare it. One who was grateful for the delay was Todd Howard, as he’s one of the people behind the team.

In an interview, he let loose some small details about Starfield that will make gamers curious. For example, you’ll be able to travel a universe, but it won’t be the “same thing” repeatedly. We had that problem with a certain other space game if you recall, and it didn’t end well for that one until a major overhaul happened.

However, Howard said that different star systems shall be ranked differently regarding difficulty level. That makes sense, as different space sectors wouldn’t develop the same as others. Different conditions, different civilizations, etc., would prevent uniform growth. That also means you’ll need to be observant of where you want to go, or else you’ll find yourself overwhelmed quickly.

Another important detail is about fuel. Some space games are incredibly detailed in how you do resources, which includes fuel usage and consumption. So if you run out of fuel mid-trip or battle? You’re in trouble, and it’s your fault.

However, Howard said that wouldn’t be the case here. There won’t be an instance where you “run out of fuel” as you go from one location to another. The reasoning for the decision is that being stranded in space is a “fun-killer.”

Segueing to the “killer” part of our article, you’ll want to pay attention to your spacesuits as you explore. Different suits will offer unique protections or buffs against things like the planet’s temperature or the gasses that you breathe as you roam around it. The last thing you want is to wear the wrong suit and then get sick, or worse.

Howard also admitted that he wishes it didn’t take so long to make Bethesda titles but is optimistic that the final delay for Starfield will be worth it.

Source: YouTube