Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Play The Zealot Preacher | Class Guide

Do you like to worship the God-Emperor through heinous acts of violence and the muttering of odd prayers? Are mad ramblings and a generous amount of xenophobia your thing? How about general insanity with a dash of slaughter? If any (or all of those things) are your kind of thing, then Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Zealot Preacher is absolutely for you.

If the Ogryn is all about brute force applied in a wide area, the Zealot Preacher is very much that, on a smaller scale. What makes the Zealot stand out mechanically is the unstoppable nature of its buffs and the supportive aspects of its kit. The Ogryn and the Preacher are class adjacent, but they are not the same class, that’s for certain.

Zealot Preacher Skills

The Zealot’s skills are all about being a self-sustaining, durable, murder machine. Not even death can take you once you get going, and providing you are teetering on the edge of oblivion, your damage will just keep spiking.

Skill Type Explanation Stun Grenade Blitz Throw a stun Grenade that stuns all enemies within its blast radius. The Emperor’s Will Aura +7% Toughness Damage Reduction Chastise The Wicked Ability Dash forward and replenish 50% Toughness, gain 25% increased melee damage on the next hit, and guarantee a Critical Hit. Until Death Iconic Swift Exorcism – +10% Melee Attack Speed Martyrdom Iconic +5 Damage for each 15 missing Health. Max 3 Stacks. Until Deal Iconic Every 90s, taking damage that would kill you, gain Invulnerability for 5s.

Zealot Preacher Feats

Feats are where the Zealot Preach gains focus. This lets you enhance every aspect of your kit. You can become almost unkillable in the right situation, and your buffs (both self-targeting and Aura) skyrocket in effectiveness.

Feat Level Explanation Purity In Blood 5 Replenish 50% more Toughness on Melee Kill. Faith Restored 5 +75% Toughness Damage Reduction on Critical Hit for 4s. Enemies Within, Enemies Without 5 Replenish 5% Toughness per second while within 5 metres of 3 enemies Bloodletting 10 10% Melee Crit Chance for 3s on Melee Hit against Bleeding enemies. Melee Crits also apply Bleed Punishment 10 Attacks that hit 3 or more enemies grant +30% impact for 5s. Stacks 5 times. At max stacks gain Uninterruptible Retribution 10 +10% Attack Speed below 50% health. Bonus doubled when below 20% health Holy Fervour 15 +20% Power to allies in Coherency for 5s on gaining a stack of Martyrdom Benediction 15 +15% Toughness Damage Reduction (Aura) Inspiring Excoriation 15 Using Chastise The Wicked replenishes 20% Toughness to allies in Coherency Holy Revenant 20 When Until Death ends, you gain Health based on the damage you dealt during Until Death. Melee damage dealt heals for twice the amount. Thy Wrath Be Swift 20 You no longer get stunned by enemy melee attacks. When you take damage, gain +20% movement speed for 2s Faith Restores All 20 After taking damage you regain 25% of the damage taken over 5s Emperor’s Executioner 25 Deal up to 25% increased ranged damage based on the proximity to the target Rising Conviction 25 +4% damage for 5s on hit. Max Stacks 5. Honour The Martyr 25 Martyrdom has 6 Max Stacks Invocation Of Death 30 Melee Critical Hits reduce the cooldown of Chastise The Wicked by 1.5 seconds Fury Of The Faithful 30 +20% Attack Speed for 5s on using Chastise The Wicked Purge The Wicked 30 Chastise The Wicked now has two charges

Tips And Tricks To Playing The Zealot Preacher

The Zealot Preacher is a frontline brawler through and through. You want to get this class in the thick of it, and you want to do it often. Unlike the Ogryn, however, you want to keep moving. You may be tough, but once your temporary buffs fall, you become quite squishy. Keep moving, slaughter everything in sight, and when things get a bit dicey, use your ability to heal.

Because you are on the frontlines, you want to be targeting key targets – not hordes. Other classes can deal with Hordes without much hassle, but you have the single-target damage to punch through even the toughest of Elite enemies in no time at all. If you see a key target, take it out.

Don’t forget you have a ranged weapon. Your gun is not the greatest and you will never be as effective as the Veteran in a shootout, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. Thinning hordes, pumping lead into tougher targets, and generally using your resources is always a good thing. You want to be hitting things in combat for the most part – but not the entire part.

Finally, your grenade. The Zealot has one of the better Blitz attacks in the game with their Stun Grenade. This lets you instantly cripple massive hordes of enemies, which makes clearing them out – regardless of their bulk – effortless. Grenades are plentiful, so make sure to throw them often. Don’t hold onto them.

That’s all we have on the Zealot Preacher, but keep an eye out for more Warhammer 40,000: Darktide guides. This is an excellent game, and we have a lot more to talk about.