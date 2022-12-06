Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Potential Bug Makes Players Invincible?

The latest big video game release from the Call of Duty franchise is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Unfortunately, this is not the smoothest game release, and fans are clearly frustrated. There is work that the developers still need to get through, and hopefully, a big patch update is coming to clear out some of these technical issues. One of the latest debates surfacing online regarding the game is if there’s a glitch out there that makes players invincible. One user on Reddit decided to share a clip where no matter how many bullets went into a target, they wouldn’t be knocked down.

When it comes to any competitive online game, there is a constant battle to ensure the game is fair. As a result, the job is never entirely done with the development studio attempting to keep the support going. So we’ll likely see more than a few big patch updates released for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. But what has some fans wondered if there is a glitch making players invincible or if perhaps players are cheating? This is showcased, as mentioned, by a Reddit user named Scottmcginnly. The user took to the Call of Duty Warzone subreddit and showcased a video of them firing at an enemy.

It seems that no matter how many bullets landed on the user, they didn’t receive any damage. Most of the community is suggesting that this is a glitch or bug that players are able to pull off. That is certainly a bug that the development team will want to take care of soon, as there’s no telling just how many players will uncover how to pull off this glitch to win games with ease. But then again, there is no shortage of glitches landing on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

In the past, we’ve reported on glitches that allowed players to turn invisible to bugs that allowed players to stick within the gas without taking damage. We’re sure with a game as popular as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a hefty patch update is planned. But as we stand right now, the Steam marketplace reception from fans is mostly negative. In the meantime, if you haven’t given this game a shot, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is free-to-play.

Players can download Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Just keep in mind that this game launched last month, so we’re still dealing with a series of bugs and glitches, which should be worked out by the developers soon.

