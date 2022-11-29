Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Players Uncover Infinite Gas Mask Glitch

The latest hit focus right now for the Call of Duty franchise is Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. This is the next big iteration to Call of Duty’s battle royale experience. While fans have been enjoying this game for a little while now, it’s not been the smoothest experience. Going into any new game is bound to have a few technical issues and bugs for developers to clear out. However, it can be a bit more frustrating for some players when the game is solely an online competitive experience.

Today we’re finding out that Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 brings back a glitch that proved to be a nuisance in the original Call of Duty Warzone. It seems that the infinite gas mask glitch is back, and it could become a swarm of unfair matches inbound. That’s, of course, if the developers don’t get a grasp of fixing this glitch sooner rather than later. We’re finding out about this glitch from Twitter user Nickool who took to the internet and showcased a player that was using this glitch in action.

Infinite Gas Mask is back 💀 The man still ended up losing pic.twitter.com/rEJ4cAjyrp — Ultra Nickool 🇨🇦 (@Nickool) November 28, 2022

Essentially, with this glitch, players can stick within the gas and not deal with any damage to their health. It’s problematic as the gas is meant to keep players closer together for an even more intense competitive battle, narrowing the game down to a winning player or team. Fortunately, the game has gas masks for players to pick up, giving them a few brief moments to escape the swarm of gas as they attempt to get out of danger. But, as you can see in the video from the embedded tweet above, you’ll notice that this individual was able to stay in the gas and pick off players.

We’re sure that this is one bug that the developers will want to address quickly. But this is also likely far from the last bug that will come into the game. Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is bound to have more issues for developers to clear out in hopes of keeping the gameplay fair. Currently, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now, and best of all, it’s free-to-play. If you haven’t already downloaded the game, you can do so on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms. In the meantime, you can also check out the game trailer featured in the video embedded down below.

