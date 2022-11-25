Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Bisharp To Kingambit

Kingambit is an awesome Shogun-themed late-game Pokemon that you’ll absolutely want to get on your team. This rare Pokemon can’t be caught — but can be encountered in the Elite Four. If you want a Kingambit of your own, you’ll have to complete a tricky little challenge. The second stage of evolution, Bisharp, must battle three of itself. By proving its mettle in combat, you’ll earn a promotion. This is one of the strangest evolution methods we’ve encountered — not only do you have to fight Bisharp, you have to fight Leader Bisharp.

What is a Leader Bisharp? In Paldea, Pokemon sometimes spawn in groups with other smaller Pokemon. The big Pokemon at the center is considered the Leader. Usually this isn’t that important but identifying groups of Pokemon and their leader is absolutely required for this evolution. And autobattle isn’t enough to score Bishap’s promotion. He has to get his clawed hands dirty to get the job done. Below we’ll explain what you need to know to fully evolve Bisharp.

How To Evolve Bisharp Into Kingambit | Evolution Guide

Kingambit is our target, an impressive Shogun Pokemon that works well with your team. Kingambit can evolve from a simple Pawniard, which are common Pokemon all over the Paldea Region. Bisharp are harder to find and finding the Bisharp we need to find is even harder.

Pawniard Evolution : Pawniard -> Evolves at Level 52 into Bisharp Bisharp -> Evolves after defeating x3 Bisharp Leaders and leveling up .

:

Bisharp Leaders are Bisharp surrounded by Pawniad. These rare groups are commonly located in the bamboo forest in North Province (Area Two) — search the forested area southwest from the PokeMart location.

NOTE: Bisharp must defeat the wild Bisharp Leader in combat. You can’t use Autobattle, and Bisharp must land the defeating blow. In my testing, this is the only way I was able to trigger Bisharp’s evolution.

Complete these steps, and your Bisharp will evolve after leveling up. Don’t forget that Pokemon will not evolve if they level up from autobattle. You need to fight in a real battle and level up to score this final stage of evolution.