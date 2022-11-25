Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch Titan Pokemon | Locations Guide

Titan Pokemon are super-sized Pokemon you’ll need to defeat for the Path of Legends quest. Each Titan Pokemon you defeat will reward you with a new movement ability for your mount Pokemon — you’ll gain the ability to boost, jump, swim or even climb rock walls. The Titan Pokemon some of the most important targets for your trainer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but did you know you can actually catch them.

After defeating a Titan Pokemon, that same Pokemon will spawn somewhere nearby. They aren’t quite as big as their original forms, but they’re still uniquely powerful forms — we’ve got a full guide with map locations below. There’s no reason not to catch some of the biggest Pokemon in Paldea.

How To Catch Titan Pokemon | Path of Legends Bonus

Titan Pokemon are special giant-sized Pokemon you’ll have to fight to restore your Legendary Pokemon’s movement powers. As one of your primary three quests in the Paldea region, you’ll need to track down and defeat five Titan Pokemon.

There are five Titan Pokemon — and you can catch them! These special Pokemon aren’t as gigantic as the true Titans you battle for your Path of Legends quest, but they’re still extremely large. These extra-large Pokemon are located at specific spots near the battle area and will only appear after completing the Titan battle.

Klawf (Lvl. 16): South Province Area 3 – From the cave where the Titan Klawf retreated into, go up the path in the far north of the canyons. The leads to a small grassy area with this Pokemon.

Bombirdier (Lvl. 20): West Province Area 1 – Defeat the Bombirdier Titan. From the cavern at the top of the mountain, head back down to the base of the path.

Orthworm (Lvl. 29): East Province Area 3 – At the mineshaft entrance at the dig site right next to East Province (Area Three) Watchtower. Look for the especially huge worm sitting still.

[ Violet Only ] Iron Treads (Lvl. 45): Asado Desert – Found in the western area of the desert. There’s a large circle of stones. The Titan is standing still in the center of the circle. [ Scarlet Only ] Great Tusk (Lvl. 45): Asado Desert – At the same location.

Tatsugiri (Lvl. 57): Casseroya Lake – Found at the small island in the east of Casseroya Lake. This is where you first found the Tatsugiri Pokemon during the Titan Pokemon quest. Revisit that spot for a chance to recapture.

That’s all five Titan Pokemon! They’re extra-large and extra-in-charge. You can tell which one is a Titan Pokemon because when it spawns, it stands totally still.