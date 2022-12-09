Buddy Daddies Anime Premieres January 6, Kazuki Character Trailer Revealed

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Buddy Daddies Staff

Cast

The upcoming original anime series Buddy Daddies will begin airing on January 6, 2023, according to the official Twitter account. A character trailer for Kazuki Kurusu was revealed as part of the announcement, which you can watch below along with the main trailer for the series. Kazuki will be voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga, who is most widely known for his roles as Yuuri Katsuki from Yuri!!! On Ice and Hideyoshi Nagachika from Tokyo Ghoul. Toyonaga also voiced the main character Xiaoshi Cheng in the Japanese dub of the hit Chinese anime (donghua) series Link Click. Baby Daddies is animated by studio P.A. Works and will begin airing on January 6, 2023.

Buddy Daddies Staff

Buddy Daddies is an original anime series created by Vio Shimokura from Nitroplus Shimokura recently worked on the script and series composition for the sci-fi original series Tokyo 24th Ward, which aired earlier this year and was animated by studio CloverWorks. Katsumi Enami, illustrator of the hit light novel series Baccano! and Restaurant to Another World, is the original character designer for the series.

Buddy Daddies will be directed by Yoshiyuki Asai, who is most notably known for directing the iconic original anime series Charlotte. Other directing works of his include The Day I Become a God and Fate/Apocrypha, including episode direction for series such as Bungo Stray Dogs, Soul Eater, and Canaan. Yuuko Kakihara will be joining Shimokua to handle the series composition. Kakihara has handled the series composition for many big-name anime including Cells at Work!, Orange, and currently, Urusei Yatsura (2022). Other notable works of hers include the Digimon Adventure tri movies, Tsuki ga Kirei, Heaven’s Lost Property, and even handled the script for a couple of episodes of the hit fantasy series Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun.

The rest of the Buddy Daddies staff is as follows:

Art Director : Miho Sugiura (Appare-Ranman!, Princess Principal)

: Miho Sugiura (Appare-Ranman!, Princess Principal) Art Setting : Hiromi Makino (prop design –The Day I Became a God), Shiho Takeuchi (Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon)

: Hiromi Makino (prop design –The Day I Became a God), Shiho Takeuchi (Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon) Character Design : Souichirou Sako (Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, Sirius)

: Souichirou Sako (Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, Sirius) Chief Animation Director : Sanae Satō (episode animation director – Urusei Yatsura 2022), Souichirou Sako (see “character design)

: Sanae Satō (episode animation director – Urusei Yatsura 2022), Souichirou Sako (see “character design) Color design : Naomi Nakano (Chainsaw Man, Sword Art Online: Alicization)

: Naomi Nakano (Chainsaw Man, Sword Art Online: Alicization) Costume Setting : Kaori Ishii (character design for O Maidens in Your Savage Season)

: Kaori Ishii (character design for O Maidens in Your Savage Season) Director of Photography : Teruyuki Kawase (Bleach, Angel Beats, Re: Zero)

: Teruyuki Kawase (Bleach, Angel Beats, Re: Zero) Editing : Ayumu Takahashi (Angel Beats, Another, Ya Boy Kongming!)

: Ayumu Takahashi (Angel Beats, Another, Ya Boy Kongming!) Music : Katsutoshi Kitagawa (theme song composition – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Seasons 1 and 2)

: Katsutoshi Kitagawa (theme song composition – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Seasons 1 and 2) Prop Setting : Kayoko Nabeta (Akiba Maid War, The aquatope on white sand)

: Kayoko Nabeta (Akiba Maid War, The aquatope on white sand) Sound Effects : Yasumasa Koyama (Dr. Stone, No Game No Life, Psycho-Pass)

: Yasumasa Koyama (Dr. Stone, No Game No Life, Psycho-Pass) Special Effects : Masahiro Murakami (Angel Beats, Princess Mononoke)

: Masahiro Murakami (Angel Beats, Princess Mononoke) Sound Director: Satoki Iida (Angel Beats, Noragami Aragato, Assassination Classroom, Charlotte, Tokyo Revengers)

Satoki Iida (Angel Beats, Noragami Aragato, Assassination Classroom, Charlotte, Tokyo Revengers) Weapon Setting : Hiyori Denforword Akishino (prop design – Deca-Dence, Saga of Tanya the Evil)

: Hiyori Denforword Akishino (prop design – Deca-Dence, Saga of Tanya the Evil) 2D Work : Yoshihide Mukai from studio J.C. Staff (One Punch Man, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?)

: Yoshihide Mukai from studio J.C. Staff (One Punch Man, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?) 3D Director: Haruki Suzuki (Charlotte, The aquatope of the white sand)

Cast

As mentioned earlier, Toyonaga will voice the role Kazuki Kurusu. The currently known main cast for the series includes the following:

Miri Unasaka : Hina Kino (Hanako Honda – Asobi Asobase, Emu Otari – Petit Seka, Sui – Campfire Cooking in Another World, )

: Hina Kino (Hanako Honda – Asobi Asobase, Emu Otari – Petit Seka, Sui – Campfire Cooking in Another World, ) Rei Suwa: Kouki Uchiyama (Mereum – Hunter x Hunter, Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia, Kei Tsukishima – Haikyuu!)

Source: Official Twitter