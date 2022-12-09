Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Star Idris Elba Tells Players Expect A Deep Narrative

Fans are itching to get back into Night City. While Cyberpunk 2077 launched into some choppy waters, there were some major turnarounds for the game. Developers CD Projekt Red had been actively bringing out updates to the game. But it did cost several areas to get cut. One of those was the multiplayer component that the development team initially had planned to bring out for Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, there were likely plans for a few expansion releases, similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Now the focus is just getting one expansion out into the game, and from there, it’s up to the fans. CD Projekt Red has provided a few notable tools to ensure that modders could thrive. The community could work together and deliver new content ranging from items to full-on story campaigns. But before the modding community gets some content out for others to enjoy, we have the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion. This is the only expansion coming out, and just last night during The Game Awards, we received another small teaser. Unfortunately, the teaser didn’t offer too much information about what we can actually expect from the game.

But there was one thrilling announcement. This new expansion hitting the game via DLC would be starring actor Idris Elba. What exactly his role will be in the narrative is still mainly a mystery. That’s something we’ll have to dive into when the game actually launches into the marketplace. With that said, Idris Elba took to Twitter and told fans that this would have a very deep game narrative. So the marketing train is full speed ahead, with not Idris Elba aiding in the hype for this upcoming expansion.

You can check out the latest trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in the video embedded above. As for when you can get your hands on the game, we’re only told a 2023 launch window so far for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For those of you who enjoy Cyberpunk 2077, this expansion won’t be the last of the IP. We know a successor is already in the works. It’s a bit unfortunate that the initial game release had such a rocky launch, as there’s likely plenty of exciting storylines and content the developers would have put into this game. Instead, CD Projekt Red developers might have reworked some of those content pieces for whatever it is the studio is developing next with this IP.

Source