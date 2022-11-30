Warhammer 40k: Darktide Releases Today

Warhammer fans have been waiting a long time for this and it’s finally here. Warhammer 40k: Darktide makes its way to PC and Game Pass PC today. Alongside the game’s release Fatshark released a brand-new trailer showing off just how brutal the game can be. They even dropped in a nice rhythmic style bullets-per-minute style beat to the trailer too.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is set in the city of Tertium where squads of four battle it out against hordes of enemies to reach an evac site. As you battle through the depths of the hive, “seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness.” No pressure then. You and your allies in the Inquisition are tasked with eradicating this enemy before the city succumbs to chaos.

Adding to Vermintide‘s best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40k: Darktide introduces WH40K gunplay to the mix. This will allow players to master the balance between when to engage in both ranged and melee combat. You’ll be able to feel the impact of each swing, slice, and fry.

While some players might dare to go it alone Warhammer 40k: Darktide is a co-op experience first and will heavily penalize those who stray too far from their allies. If you go down your squadmates are your only option for survival. Speaking of teammates, Warhammer 40k: Darktide offers an immense amount of customization and roleplay potential as you’re able to customize your character’s appearance, voice, and origin story. So whether you want to play as a veteran of the Imperial army, an outsider, or even a zealot you’re able to do so.

From the trailer, players can make out that Warhammer 40k: Darktide‘s world is both unforgiving and beautifully created. The boiling hot industrial factories to the decaying water maintenance zones overcome by constant acid rain Tertium is Hive is truly unforgiving to the hardest of people.

If the base game is too easy for you, firstly, how? Secondly, you’ll have the option to experiment with mutators which will encourage and demand that players adjust on the fly in combat either with a new loadout, tactics, or both.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is available on PC and PC Game Pass. There hasn’t been a date set for the game’s release on console but that might be a while away. Darktide is definitely worth trying out if you and your friends fancy yourselves as the next great Reject.

