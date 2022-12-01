Lost Ark x The Witcher Crossover Event Heading to the West January 2023

Developer Smilegate RPG has taken to their blog to announce that the Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event will be making its way to the West starting in early 2023. As you might already know, the crossover is currently happening in Korea, and it comes bringing a ton of awesome new quests, cosmetics, and more. This is truly exciting!

However, the long-awaited arrival of the crossover coming to the West is rapidly approaching as the developers confirmed its release window. Fans of Lost Ark will be uncovering new mysteries that will lead them straight to characters from The Witcher universe. Once you meet the characters, they will lead you on new event quests, new witcher-themed cosmetics, new character customization scars, cards, emojis, and stronghold structures. This will be very exciting for both Witcher and Lost Ark fans as we will surely be receiving some awesome quests to set off on with Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and more!

The specific release date of the event and its new in-game items are still unsure, but the developers reassure us that it is set to release sometime in January 2023. For now, Lost Ark players will have to keep Arkesia safe and prepare for the arrival of Geralt and company. Lost Ark has been a fan favorite in the gaming community and the developers seem to always add new exciting events like this to keep the fun going. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news concerning the Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover.

In related Witcher news, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that they will indeed be remaking the original The Witcher title for next-generation consoles. This new remake will release after the upcoming fourth entry in the franchise, however, it will come with a few nice additions including a brand new fully open world to explore. If you never got to play the original title that kicked off the series, this new remake will be perfect for you. Learn more about the upcoming The Witcher remake right here!

The Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event plans to make their way to the West in early 2023. Both The Witcher and Lost Ark are available to play right now on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming crossover event? Let us know in the comments below!

