The Callisto Protocol Shares New Footage As Part Of Mastering Horror Roundtable

Those eager to learn more about one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated survival horror titles can dive into some brand new footage, alongside the world premiere of the game’s launch trailer. The Callisto Protocol will be heading to PC and consoles in a matter of weeks, with fans of the terrifying-looking clips we’ve seen so far eager to dive into this gory space horror adventure on December 2.

Ahead of the game’s release, developers from Striking Distance Studios and composers The Newton Brothers have sat down with IGN to discuss the game in a bit more detail. Taking part in a special roundtable talk earlier today, the team were able to give some creative insight into the game’s development. More specifically, the creation of the title’s signature atmospheric horror vibe, which we’ve already been given a few glimpses of over the past few months. You can check out the full roundtable discussion right here, which contains some further looks at the gameplay footage from The Callisto Protocol so far.

The discussion itself is pretty engaging stuff and centres upon some of the core themes of The Callisto Protocol, such as brutality, helplessness, humanity, atmosphere and tension. Weaving all that together to create an experience that elicits horror is a work of engineering in itself. The concept of brutality appears to heavily underpin the gameplay in The Callisto Protocol, with viewers treated to clips of yet more gruesome examples of protagonist Jacob Lee’s accidental and gory death scenes from the game.

Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance Studios and Game Director of The Callisto Protocol elaborated on the rationale behind brutality as a core component in the game. “I feel like brutality is more in your face, it’s more personal, a little scarier,” he explains, adding that “I’ve made games where you’re shooting at them [enemies] from afar, but this is like..up close and personal.” It’s clear that this game will have a lot more intensity in terms of its combat action and death sequences, which is definitely something the team have taken pride in creating.

Fans of the horror genre will certainly enjoy watching the entirety of the video, however, those eagle-eyed viewers will also be pleased to spot the exciting new official launch trailer for the upcoming game at the end of the discussion. It gives a fresh look at the game and provides a bit more insight into the outbreak of the mutation-creating virus that we’ve been learning about ahead of the game’s release. The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

