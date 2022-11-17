Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Lets Players Dabble in the Stock Market

Add stocks to the ever-growing list of things to do in Night City

Who doesn’t love a good mod? The creative possibilities are literally endless, like flying cars or turning the protagonist into The Hulk, all of these are great things to experiment with. However, when mods get added to games that allow us to do normal-world things, that’s when the blood really starts to pump. Take this one, for example, there has apparently been a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod added to the game that features an ever-changing and in-depth stock market system – now that’s what we’re talking about.

Why would someone create a Cyberpunk 2077 mod simply to add a stock market exchange? Because why the heck not, that’s why. This new system has been added to CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi open-world game, and it’s a little bit similar to the one that you could play around with in GTA 5 which became a massive hit. What it means is that you can experiment with the stock market just in time for the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC.

This mod is simply called the ‘Stock Market and News System’ and it was created by Scornthegreat and KeanuWheeze. The mod is set to introduce a completely new system in the game which will see every PC now come with a “stocks” tab that logs the corporate fortunes of 33 in-game companies including Budget Arms, Kaukaz, NCPD, and Darra Polytechnic. It means that you can now play around with buying and selling shares in all of these companies whenever you want, and hopefully earn money beyond your wildest dreams. But here’s the best part about it, all the missions and side-quests that you undertake, the outcome of those can affect the stock prices, which could be terrible news if you’re not clever with your finances.

If you’ve played the game though, you will know that you end up completing missions for different companies throughout, which means if you succeed, it will benefit that company greatly, and if you’re smart with your money and back yourself to complete certain missions, then you could be a dollar or two up. In fact, the power you hold in this game means you can easily manipulate the stock market for your own financial gain. Think of it this way, if you buy one corporate stock one day, then do a mission for them the next day, you can then sell it off at a higher price. And it works the other way as well because you could mess with a company’s business, then buy a stock at a fraction of the price the day after.

There are so many things that can influence the stock market in this game, like killing a police officer or causing car crashes, the creative possibilities to earn money have now been bumped up a bit, so make sure you experiment properly the next time you visit Night City. You can download the mod over at nexusmods.com.

