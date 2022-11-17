Marvel Snap: How To Know If You’re Playing Against A Bot

Early on in Marvel Snap, players have to face bots in matches to get taught the mechanics of the game. This use of bots during the Recruit tier matches and beyond has instilled a paranoia among Marvel Snap players, leading them to question the integrity of the matches. After putting hours of time into the game, you shouldn’t be matched up with bots anymore. But since there is no way of telling for certain, players can’t help but be suspicious.

So, yes, while there is no absolute way of telling if your opponent is a bot, there are indicators that might help lead you to the right conclusion. If you want to know if you are playing against a bot in Marvel Snap, here’s what you need to look for.

How To Tell If You’re Playing Against A Bot

Like we said, Marvel Snap doesn’t tell you if you are playing against a human or a bot. But some fans on the Marvel Snap Reddit have determined there a few signs (and false signs) that indicate your opponent might not be a real player.

Bots always have very basic names, but then again so do a lot of Marvel Snap players so that isn’t the best indicator. They also tend to make more beginner mistakes and dumb plays than humans. Snapping at a weird time or playing bad default cards are two examples used in the thread — but those are all mistakes humans make sometimes.

Two ways to tell if you are playing against a bot is by checking their avatar and card backs. All bots play will default avatars and they all use the default purple Snap card backs. This second detail is one of the dead giveaways to know that you’re playing a bot.

Another way to identify bots early on in Marvel Snap is to see if an opponent’s deck has an unusual amount of Variants. Most players early on will not have many Variants of their cards, but bot decks will be full of them. One final way to check if a player is a human is to emote at them. Bots never emote back so if they do, you know that you are playing a real person.