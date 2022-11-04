Marvel Snap: The Best Cards for Beginners

Some of the best Marvel Snap cards are given to you right from the get go. Here are the early pool cards that will help you dominate.

The popularity of Marvel Snap truly cannot be denied at this point. Its worldwide release has drawn in a load of new players, with both casual and hardcore Marvel fans among them. But this wide appeal is definitely bringing in many players who aren’t familiar with card games like Magic: The Gathering and Blizzard’s Hearthstone.

Marvel Snap divides its card drops into pools based on your Collection Level. Between the cards everyone gets early on and the common drops in the first pool, there are a reliable set of cards we can assume most newcomers will have access to pretty quickly.

More Marvel Snap Stories:

How to Fix Unable to Communicate with Matchmaking Error | Marvel Snap’s Locations Keep The Exciting At Every Turn | Marvel Snap Won’t Make You Buy Its Cards | Marvel Snap: How to Get New Cards

The Best Cards for New Marvel Snap Players

For newcomers to Marvel Snap, there are a number of early game cards that are considered to be among the best in the entire game (even compared to some of the drops in later game pools). These are a handful of the best Marvel Snap cards you can get early in the game.

Iron Man

Iron Man is an essential card that all players get early in the game. He is a 5-cost that doesn’t have any attack power, but Iron Man will double your Power at whichever location you place him on. Playing this card right can completely turn a match around in its final turns.

Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic is an excellent card that will teach you the importance of putting your cards in the right locations. Mister Fantastic is a 3-cost 2 Power character who gives adjacent locations +2 Power. He is best used in the middle location of the board.

Odin

Odin, the father of Thor, is a card that you can build a deck around. This 6-cost, 8 Power powerhouse has an On Reveal ability that can make a huge splash on the final turn of Marvel Snap. When played Odin activates the On Reveal abilities of all the other cards at his location.

Apocalypse

The world killing Apocalypse also happens to be an excellent card, as long as you have the right cards accompanying it. This 6-cost 8-Power giant is meant to be discarded. When Apocalypse is discarded from your hand, he returns with +4 Power. Cards like Lady Sif and Sword Master are essential to put in your deck if you want to maximize the true power of Apocalypse.

Ant-Man

Ant-Man might be a lowly 1-cost but it is an elite card that can be a home run hitter if set up for success. He starts with 1 Power, but if there are 3 other cards on his location Ant-Man gains +3 Power. This extra power can creep up on your opponent and be just what you need to push the scales in your favor in the second half of a match.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon is another excellent 1-cost option that is essential for Marvel Snap beginners. He starts at 2 Power and if your opponent plays a card on the same location, Rocket’s On Reveal power gives him +2 Power. This means if you play your cards right you can have a 4 Power card after Turn one.

Gamora

Gamora is essential a more powerful version of Rocket Raccoon. The 5-cost guardian of the galaxy starts with 7 Power. Gamora’s On Reveal ability gives her +5 Power, making her one of the deadliest cards in Marvel Snap.