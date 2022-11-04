Marvel Snap: How to Get New Cards

Marvel Snap doesn't truly start until you have enough cards to build out a variety of types of decks of your choosing

Marvel Snap‘s card collecting and battling have made it the new hit mobile game. The first impulse most first-time players will have will be to unlock more cards. The more quickly you can get new cards in Marvel Snap, the sooner you will be able to assemble a good deck.

Building decks from a large collection of cards is the heart of a collectible card game like Marvel Snap. But it takes a bit to get started and through the Recruit Battle Pass and tutorial matches of the game. This will introduce you to the basics of how to get more cards, but once you reach the main game there are a number of ways to increase the rate at which you acquire new cards.

More Marvel Snap Stories:

How to Fix Unable to Communicate with Matchmaking Error | Marvel Snap’s Locations Keep The Exciting At Every Turn | Marvel Snap Won’t Make You Buy Its Cards |

How to Get New Cards By Increasing Collection Level

The primary way of getting new cards in Marvel Snap is by leveling up your Collection Level. Once you reach Collection Level 26, you will begin to unlock a new reward every two tiers; either a mystery card, credits, or boosters to level up your cards. New cards are great, but boosters and credits are crucial to leveling up your cards, which then in turn feeds into your Collection Level. Let’s break that down.

The only way to increase Collection Level is by upgrading the visuals of your cards. These each have a corresponding rarity as well. In order to upgrade your card’s rarity you will need both credits and boosters. The higher the value of the card you upgrade the more Collection Levels you will receive.

Uncommon: 25 Credits, 50 Boosters, 1 CL

25 Credits, 50 Boosters, 1 CL Rare: 100 Credits, 10 Boosters, 2 CL

100 Credits, 10 Boosters, 2 CL Epic: 200 Credits, 20 Boosters, 4 CL

200 Credits, 20 Boosters, 4 CL Legendary: 300 Credits, 30 Boosters, 6 CL

300 Credits, 30 Boosters, 6 CL Ultra-Legendary: 400 Credits, 40 Boosters, 8 CL

400 Credits, 40 Boosters, 8 CL Infinity: 500 Credits, 50 Boosters, 10 CL

The quickest way to get more Credits fast is to complete missions. Daily Missions will straight up reward you with credits, while Season Missions will give you more Battle Pass levels, where you also earn Credits as one possible reward. Completing up to 25 Daily Challenges in a week will reward you with extra credits (and gold for buying more credits!) every 5 challenges you complete. Buying the Premium Battle Pass will make this process even faster, but of course that costs money.

You earn 5 boosters for every completed match, but that only gets you so far for long. To get more Boosters quickly, you should focus on completing Season Missions each week and raising your Collection Level.

Leveling up Collection Level and Season Pass levels will earn you more credits and boosters. But winning matches and making sure you are Snapping to get maximum rewards for you wins is key to earning credits fast as well. Every 10 Season Ranks you go up, you are reward with a hefty amount of either boosters or credits.

How to Get Miles Morales Spider-Man

Currently, the only way to the Miles Morales Spider-Man card in Marvel Snap is to cough up $10 for the Premium Battle Pass. Not only will spending the cash on the Battle Pass earn you a significantly larger sum of boosters and credits as rewards for your time playing, but it’s the only way to get that exclusive Miles card.