Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Player Uncovers An Instant Death Bug

Players have been going through the latest Call of Duty release. Recently, we just had the drop for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Before you start to drop into the map, there have been reports of different bugs and glitches that still need to be worked out from the game. One of those glitches results in an instant death. You might want to be very cautious where you step as the floor could suddenly give out beneath you.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just yesterday, so we’re sure there are plenty of bugs that need to be fixed. Like any new game, some problematic areas come up that might not have previously been discovered through testing or betas. In fact, Call of Duty: Warzone was taken offline, likely for this very reason. Now developers can focus on getting Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 smoothed out from any problems before they bring the original installment back online. But today, we’re finding one player report that shows them stepping right through the floor.

The player is roaming the map when they suddenly find themselves falling through the floor, resulting in their early demise. It’s at least not something that would affect the entire match. For instance, the player that fell through the map won’t be able to attack other players roaming the area or be free from the map slowly closing in. Still, these little glitches are causing some frustration from players simply wanting to enjoy a competitive gameplay experience. Regardless, we’re still very early into the new game release, so we’re bound to find even more wacky glitches and issues.

Browsing through the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit is also showcasing a ton of player feedback so far. While players are having fun, there are some areas that they wish could get resolved. Outside of bugs, several reports have suggested that the development team could look into the looting system. With that said, there is also plenty of praise for the new components brought into the game, such as proximity chat.

Meanwhile, for fans of the original Call of Duty: Warzone, the game is currently offline. However, you will find that the title will relaunch on November 28, 2022, under its new title, Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. For now, you can enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

Source