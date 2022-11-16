While the appeal of Marvel Snap is definitely how simple it appears on the surface, there are a lot of nuances that many players don’t have to be aware of. However, knowing the complexities of Snap‘s mechanics will give you an upper hand in the game’s card battles.

One of the most important little details of Marvel Snap is how the game indicates who goes first on a given turn. In other words, there is a way of knowing whether your card or your opponents will be revealed first. Even if it seems like it is randomly chosen, it is not, the game just doesn’t spell out its systems for you. Here’s how to know which card will be revealed first in a match of Marvel Snap.

How to Know Which Card is Revealed First in Marvel Snap

When it comes to Marvel Snap and the card abilities you can activate, knowing which side will reveal first is paramount to building a winning strategy. There is, thankfully, an easy way to visually establish which player has Initiative – the tabletop game term for determining player order.

When you are playing a game you can look at the player icons in the top left and right hand corners. Whichever player name and icon is glowing determines the player that has initiative. As you can see below, at the start of the game one player will be highlighted.

From there, initiative will change each turn and this is the part that the game doesn’t tell you. Whoever is winning more locations (or in the case of a tie whoever has more overall power) is granted the power of revealing their cards first on the next turn. As you can see below, when the opponent is winning one location and I am winning none, the glow has transferred to their player name and character icon.

If there is a tie, the selection of who goes first will be randomized. Now that you can determine which side’s cards will be revealed first you will be a Marvel Snap expert in no time.