Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting Mega Evolutions?

Every generation of mainline Pokemon games introduces a “gameplay gimmick” to spice things up and make trainers rethink how to handle their Pokemon in battle. Over the years, we’ve had many unique ways of battling, including Mega Evolution, Z-Moves, Dynamaxing, Double and Triple Battles, etc. The most recent gimmick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Terastallization. With it, Pokemon would become crystalized and get a singular Poke-type based on their “Tera Type.” You can alter the Tera Type via unique crystals or catch ones in the wild or Tera Raids with special types that are atypical of their standard type.

Most agree it’s a fun gimmick with a lot of depth when handled correctly. But it may not be the only gimmick you see in Paldea soon enough. Earlier in the month, a reliable Poke-insider named Riddler Khu dropped a message highlighting the various gameplay gimmicks of the series and asked, “which is different?”

The answer, as he would admit, was Mega Evolution. Why? Because that gimmick has been used in multiple regions via Kalos and Hoenn. The latter got Mega Evolution in the remakes. The others, including the Terastallization gimmick, are only useful in the areas they were born in via outside sources powering them.

Fast forward to now, and Riddler Khu updated that post via a comment:

This was a dlc riddle in every sense, btw. — Khu’s Riddle School in Titan (@Riddler_Khu) November 28, 2022

DLC is something that many are curious about with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to the content of the last generation. In Gen 8, The Pokemon Company broke the mold by giving fans not one but two different expansions through a Season Pass. We got to go to new areas within Galar, see new Pokemon, and have new adventures. It was quite the experience.

Given their success, it’s natural that Paldea would be one to get DLC, and if Riddler Khu is to be believed, it might focus on Mega Evolution. But in what context?

Riddler Khu is infamous for its “riddles” and “not being direct” with answers. As a result, many wonder if fans might get to return to Kalos in the Gen 9 DLC so that they can go enjoy Mega Evolution “from the source.” That would also explain why we didn’t see/hear anything about Mega Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as we played them. Plus, only a few Pokemon in Gen 9 are currently able to Mega Evolve, like Garchomp and Ampharos.

But if the DLC changes that? Then that could make things very interesting.

Source: Twitter