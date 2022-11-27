Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Continue To Dominate US eShop

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet made history in three days when it sold ten million units within that span. That made it not only the best-selling title in the series history, but it was also the biggest Nintendo launch in history. But, regardless of the hype, no game from any other franchise sold more in those three days than Gen 9. That was something that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company no doubt celebrated when they found out. But, many people outside of them knew that no matter how well the game did in its opening weekend, the following weekend would be just as bountiful.

You see, Gen 9 arrived on November 18th, and one week later was Black Friday. That day, and the days that follow, are legendary for the sales you can get across virtually every market. The gaming space is littered with deals during the current weekend, and fans often wait for those deals to get big buys or for people to buy things for them as gifts. So it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is dominating the US eShop market in the #1-#3 positions.

One week after launch, Pokémon still holds the #1-3 spots on the US eShop.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is making the annual push to the top of the charts due to the Black Friday bundles. pic.twitter.com/t22Jh3pIQJ — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 25, 2022

Yep, the individual and the dual-pack versions of Gen 9 filled up the top spots, and it’s likely to say that way for a while. The digital sales were included in the ten million units sold feat for the record. But it is still doing well digital sales-wise. That’s telling because it means the physical sales are likely just as good.

The catch with all this is that while the game sales are phenomenal, the discourse about the game’s quality is growing with every person who finds the bugs within. Even before the game’s release, people were showing off the “unrefined state” of the game via reviews and videos. But now, people are swarming the internet to talk about the glitches that are being found.

Some are simple visual bugs. Others are instances of characters sliding into the world and falling “into the abyss.” A recent one detailed how online play may be broken, which is bad considering competitive play is starting soon.

Many gamers are appalled by the state of the game due to how the quality of The Pokemon Company has been in the past. They’re hoping the game will get a big patch soon, but no word from the dev team has come about that.

