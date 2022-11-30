Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Unlock 6-Star Tera Raids | Maximum Level Tera Raids Guide

6-Star Tera Raids are the pinnacle of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s online events — the most challenging cooperative battles that give you the biggest rewards. Only one of these 6-Star Tera Raids appear daily, and you’ll need Pokemon specifically trained to deal with each individual Pokemon. You can’t use just any Pokemon to take down any 6-Star Tera Raid. They’re extremely tough — and just unlocking them is a pain in the neck.

6-Star Tera Raids aren’t available at the start of your adventure. You’ll need to complete much of the story to unlock 5-Star Tera Raids, but 6-Star Tera Raids are even more mysterious. Many players just don’t know how to unlock them or what it takes. Guides online often get the requirements wrong. Players are confused and need help! We don’t 100% know the requirements for unlocking 6-Star Tera Raids, but by talking to different players in the community, we do have some concrete ideas. You’ll need to complete many end-game activities to boost your chances of getting that 6-Star Tera Raid unlock phone call.

How To Unlock 6-Star Tera Raids

There are no clear requirements for 6-Star Tera Raids to unlock. We know that they are only available in the end-game, and that Professor Jacq will call you to inform you of the new raid type.

6-Star Tera Raids only appear once daily, so if you want to check multiple 6-Star Raids for different Pokemon types, you’ll need to change the date in your Nintendo Switch System Settings.

To unlock 6-Star Tera Raids, you’ll need to complete many Tera Raids and complete end-game activities. Here’s what we know about the unlocking process.

6-Star Tera Raid Unlock Requirements : Complete the Academy Ace Tournament and defeat all Gym Leaders for a second time in the end-game. Complete 5+ Tera Raids . Any Star Level seems to work, you don’t need to complete 5-Star Raids exclusively. Event Raids don’t seem to count toward the total. Focus on normal non-event raids. Some players reported having to complete more than 5~ raids . You may have to complete 12 or more raids.

:

If you’ve completing the Academy Ace Tournament and re-battled all the Gym Leaders, then you need to complete more Tera Raids. The number isn’t totally understood — it seems completely random. You can complete any level of Tera Raid. Plug away at the raids, offline or online, and eventually you will get called by Jacq about the new 6-Star Tera Raids.

This is a long, agonizing process. Some players have reported unlocking 6-Star Tera Raids after completing just a handful of Tera Raids that are low level, while others have completed 12+ 5-Star Tera Raids and still not unlocked. Either there’s a bug or the unlock conditions are randomized in some way. Whatever the case, if you want to absolutely crush Tera Raids, why not try this powerful Pokemon strategy.