Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Have Launched the First Tera Raid Event

With every new generation, the Pokemon series adds unique gimmicks and events to change things from before. In the last two generations, co-op “Raid Battles” have been one of the things they added. In Gen 8, they were “Dynamax Battles,” where you would challenge massive-sized Pokemon in teams of 4, so you could capture them later. Then in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that was changed to Tera Raids, where you would battle Terastallized Pokemon with a particular “Tera Type,” depending on who they were and the crystals you found in the world. The feature gives you many options in battle and can help change up your Pokemon’s weaknesses based on who you have and their Tera Type.

Not unlike Gen 8, The Pokemon Company is releasing special “Tera Raid Events” to give you a chance to battle and catch special Pokemon with unique Tera Types. For example, in the first raid event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be able to get Eevees with particular Tera Types.

Serebii Update: The first Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live. Eevee will be in raids with multiple Tera Types until Sunday November 27th at 23:59 UTC



Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/BppeIKhlMY — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 25, 2022

As you can see above, there will be fire, grass, and water Tera Types to collect. There are multiple ways you can use these Eevees to your advantage should you find and catch one. First, you can do their “typical evolutions” into Flareon, Leafeon, and Vaporeon and thus have extra powerful attacks based on the Tera Types. Or, you can switch them up and, say, have Flareon with a Water Tera Type so it won’t be weak against Water-Type Pokemon in battle. That’s the strategy with Terastal Pokemon. You can either power yourself up or alter others’ plans when they face you.

The event will last until Sunday, so don’t wait too long before trying to find these Eevees. But don’t fear this being the only event within the game. Gen 8 had special raid events up until a few months before Gen 9 came out, so you’re going to be okay.

As more time passes, you’ll see many more events come across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So you’ll want to pay attention to what will come next across Tera Raids, online tournaments and competitions, and so on.

Gen 9 hasn’t been the best start in terms of critical and fan response. But to counter that, it had the biggest launch in Nintendo history by selling over 10 million units in its first three days. So if a majority of those people do this Tera Raid event? You won’t have issues finding partners.

