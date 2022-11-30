Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch A Second Legendary Pokemon | Koraidon & Miraidon Guide

At the very beginning of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll encounter a mighty Koraidon or Miraidon — Legendary Pokemon that join your adventure very early in the story. Instead of fighting, these powerful Pokemon serve as a useful mount. You’ll unlock more movement powers as you defeat the Titan Pokemon across Paldea, and finally unlock the Legendary Pokemon’s Battle Mode by the end. That isn’t too surprising. This is the basic progression of every Pokemon game. You earn the title Legendary at the end of the story.

But there’s something waiting for end game players. You can earn a second Koraidon or Miraidon depending on your version. This second Legendary is great for trading so you can get your missing version exclusive, or you can train EVs and IVs to make the best possible Legendary. There are plenty of reasons you might want a second copy of your Legendary Pokemon, and we’re going to explain exactly how to get one.

How To Catch Backup Koraidon & Miraidon

Before you can catch a Koraidon and Miraidon — a second Legendary of your version exclusive Pokemon — you’ll need to reach Area Zero. This is the end-game location and requires you to complete all the main story quests.

How To Access Area Zero : Area Zero is the crater in the center of Paldea. To access this region, you must complete three sub-quests. Defeat all Team Star Leaders , then discover the true identity of the Team Star Boss. Defeat them in a battle to complete the storyline. Defeat all five Titan Pokemon . Titan Pokemon are super-sized Pokemon on your map. Track them down and unlock all your movement powers, then battle your trainer buddy to complete the story. Defeat the Elite 4 and Champion . Take down all the Gym Leaders, then enter the Battle League and defeat the top-ranked trainers.

Completing these three sub-stories will earn you three useful allies. These allies will join you on your quest to Area Zero. This is a separate story that leads to the true ending of the game. Complete the story and watch the ending credits, then you’ll be able to catch a second Koraidon / Miraidon.

How To Catch A Second Koraidon / Miraidon Legendary : After completing the main story, you can return to Area Zero and revisit Lab Zero . Travel to the bottom of Area Zero . In front of Lab Zero , you’ll encounter a second Koraidon or Miraidon . You can battle this Pokemon and catch it. If you don’t catch it, you can battle it again. Koraidon is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Miraidon is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

The Legendary Pokemon is extremely tricky to catch — you’ll want to use Ultra Ball and a Pokemon with False Swipe. You can use a Timer Ball or Quick Ball instead of wasting your Master Ball.

If you have Ceruledge with the Flash Fire ability, it will be totally immune to fire damage. That makes catching this Pokemon much easier. You won’t have to worry about your team getting wiped out while throwing Pokeballs.