Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Buy Rare Evolution Items | Marketplace Guide

Some items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are so rare you can only find them at the Porto Marinada Marketplace. It looks like a marketplace, but this is actually an auction house. New items appear here daily for sale. If you want to get your hands on an ultra-rare Linking Cord or other evolution items that simply don’t appear anywhere else, you’ll need to check the marketplace daily and then bid on your item. You’ll want to bring plenty of cash before attempting an auction purchase. Sometimes the prices can go extremely high.

There are a few tricks you’ll want to know about before using the Auction House. You can time travel with the Nintendo Switch console and you can avoid losing an auction. We’ll explain everything in the full guide below.

How The Marketplace Works | Auction Guide

The Marketplace is a unique location found in Porto Marinada — the port town in the west. To reach it, go to Cascarrafa and travel west through the Asado Desert. The port town is on the water through the north exit to the desert. There isn’t much in Porto Marinada. All you’ll find is a large marketplace.

Porto Marinada Marketplace : The marketplace can have up to four Auction Stalls . The four center stalls will have auctions. The outer stalls are normal NPC sellers. Talk to the auction to begin. You’ll be given the option to bid for an increased price or leave. If you bid high and win the item, you’ll automatically pay. Only bid on what you want! Two NPCs will also be bidding on the same item lot. They can drive the price up high, so be sure to bring more money than you’ll need to the auction. Auctions reset daily — in-game daily. If you wait until nightfall, then new auction items will be available. Night lasts about 30~ minutes , so if you’re truly patient you can check for new items twice every 65~ minutes or so. That’s a total of 22~ auction resets daily.

Before attempting an auction, save your game. If you lose an auction you want, don’t wait for the dialogue to complete — simply exit out of the game (Home button -> then close the app) and reload your save. You’ll be able to give yourself infinite chances. If you have plenty of cash this isn’t really necessary, but items can be so incredibly rare, you don’t want to have to wait for them to return to the auction house.

To speed up the process, you can time-travel using the Nintendo Switch system clock. Unlike other games, time-travel does NOT cause issues with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The only event on a timer in this game is the Porto Marinada auctions, so you’re free to change the timer as much as you want for quick Auction item checks. Here’s how it works.

How To Time Travel For New Auctions : Go to the Auctions — if there is nothing you want, save the game . Exit the app ( Home button) and go to System Settings -> System -> Date and Time Change the date to one day ahead .

Check the auctions and you’ll see that they’re now different after returning to your game. You can continue to reset auctions the easy way without changing the date and time. Here’s how to continue hunting for auctions in-game.

How To Reset Auctions In-Game : After changing the date once , reload your save. Do not save after this . Check the auctions. If there is nothing you want, you can reset. Enter any auction and purposefully lose. Choose “ I’ll pass for now ” to end the auction. Close the app ( Home button + close app from menu) then restart and reload your save.

By doing this, you can randomly re-roll the Auctions without having to change your date constantly. Only one change is required. Remember that you don’t want to save if you want to reset. If you find an item you want in the auction, then you’re good to save and complete the auction. Avoid saving is just for resetting the auctions for quick resets.