Final Fantasy XIV: The Moogle Treasure Trove is Coming Back Before 6.3

Square Enix has announced that the “Moogle Treasure Trove” event will be coming back to Final Fantasy XIV. This regular event allows players to try obscure dungeons and raids by incentivizing veteran players to revisit old and/or optional content. Players will be rewarded with Irregular Tomestones of Creation which can be exchanged for exclusive cosmetics and some old goodies that would otherwise require luck, or a painful grind.

The Moogle Treasure Trove usually comes out in the last half of a patch’s life cycle, the event gives older players something to do and strive for, while giving newer players a chance to clear content that would otherwise have an impressively long queue time. In its over 10 year history, there’s been plenty of content released for Final Fantasy XIV, so much so that Square Enix was compelled to streamline the game’s storyline just so new players could get into the endgame action that much faster; but with story progression often locked behind the completion of a dungeon or raid queue times for older content needs to be considered.

Throughout the course of the event, players will receive Irregular Tomestones of Creation for the following activities:

Seven Irregular Tomestones of Creation

Dun Scaith – Level 60 Raid

The Praetorium – Level 50 Dungeon

Five Irregular Tomestones of Creation

The Weeping City of Mhach – Level 60 Raid

Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Creation

Hidden Gorge – PvP Battleground

Onsal Hakair – PvP Battleground

The Fields of Glory – PvP Battleground

Seal Rock – PvP Battleground

The Borderland Ruins – PvP Battleground

The amount of Tomestones will likely be decided on if your team is victorious or not.

Four Irregular Tomestones of Creation

Halatali (Hard) – Level 50 Dungeon

Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard) – Level 50 Dungeon

Castrum Meridianum – Level 50 Dungeon

Three Irregular Tomestones of Creation

The Void Ark – Level 60 Raid

The Porta Decumana – Level 50 Trial

Dzemael Darkhold – Level 44 Dungeon

Cutter’s Cry – Level 38 Dungeon

The Sunken Temple of Qarn – Level 35 Dungeon

Two Irregular Tomestones of Creation

Kugane Ohashi – Level 50 Trial

Battle in the Big Keep – Level 50 Trial

Battle on the Big Bridge – Level 50 Trial

Rewards can be bought with Irregular Tomestones of Creation throughout the length of the event. These include the event exclusive Namazu Neckerchief item which can’t be gotten anywhere else. Other rewards include rare mounts like the Hallowed Kamuy which requires players to defeat an Extreme Trial 99 times (or get extremely lucky).

The Moogle Treasure Trove is set to return to Final Fantasy XIV on December 12 and last until the launch of patch 6.3!

