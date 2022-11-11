Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 Launches In January

The next big patch for Final Fantasy XIV has been revealed in more detail today. The incoming update, which is otherwise known as patch 6.3 and has been named “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,” was discussed in a bit more depth during the game’s latest Letter from the Producer live stream. Players can expect to see the patch rolled out at some point in early January next year.

This patch will be the next major update for the massively popular MMORPG and will bring along with it a variety of brand new main scenario quests. It’ll also introduce additional story quests that players can work their way through aside from the main scenario content. It was also revealed during the live stream that players will be able to buy even more homes, thanks to the addition of new housing wards into existing districts.

Perhaps most importantly though will be the extension of the game’s Trust system. In the next patch, this system will include the remaining Heavensward dungeons, meaning that players will now be able to play the vast majority of the game without needing to group up. The exception to this is Stormblood, which still won’t be playable solo.

In addition to the main changes, players can expect to see the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor and the Tales of Newfound Adventure in patch 6.3, with even more Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures coming in the follow-up patch 6.3.5. This follow-up patch will also mark some changes for the recently introduced Island Sanctuary mode. The in-game farming mode has been a hit with many players and as such, will see further improvements heading its way in the coming update. These will include quality-of-life enhancements, as well as new types of animals, crops and ranks.

For those who missed it, you can catch up with the replay of the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer live stream, in which players can find out more about game newcomer Zero, who looks set to have plenty to do with the incoming new story content. Additionally, further information was shared about the new patch’s trials and raids, including the next part of the 24-player Alliance Raid, Myths of the Realm. Basically, there’s a lot of cool new stuff on the way so if you’re a Final Fantasy XIV player, check out the footage and keep an eye out for further news on patch 6.3 next month for a specific launch date for Gods Revel, Lands Tremble.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC.

Source