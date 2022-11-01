Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.28 Adds New North American Worlds

The patch saw a number of PvP and cosmetic changes, along with new North American worlds.

Not long after the release of Patch 6.25, Final Fantasy XIV has welcomed a few new changes with Patch 6.28, live today. The previous patch brought with it two new dungeon modes, the Manderville relic weapon quest line, the Omicron tribe quests, and the popular All Saints’ Wake Halloween event, which ended today, November 1.

Starting today, a large number of in-game items have become dyeable, including Valerian gear and Xenobian gear. As fun as cosmetics can be, the biggest addition is the new North American data center, Dynamis. This houses four new servers: Halicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, and Seraph. While the team is starting off with just four servers, more are expected to be added to the Dynamis data center as the game gets closer to 7.0. For those planning on moving to Dynamis, the first housing lottery will start on November 5.

A number of jobs have seen tweaks in the game’s PvP mode, with many seeing the potency of various actions and traits buffed or debuffed. The third season of Crystalline Conflict has officially ended with today’s update. See the full list of PvP changes on the official website.

PvE stats have also been altered. Specifically, Machinist and Red Mage will see the biggest benefits, which you can see in the full change list below.

Warrior

Fell Cleave – Potency has been increased from 470 to 490.

Upheaval – Potency has been increased from 360 to 370.

Reaper

Lemure’s Slice – Potency has been increased from 200 to 220.

Plentiful Harvest – Potency has been changed from 520-800 to 720-1,000.

Communio – Potency has been increased from 1,000 to 1,100.

Bard

Empyreal Arrow – Potency has been increased from 200 to 230.

Machinist

Heat Blast – Potency has been increased from 180 to 200.

Drill – Potency has been increased from 580 to 600.

Air Anchor – Potency has been increased from 580 to 600.

Wildfire – Potency for each weaponskill landed has been increased from 220 to 240.

Chain Saw – Potency has been increased from 580 to 600.

Black Mage

Foul – Potency has been increased from 560 to 600.

Xenoglossy – Potency has been increased from 760 to 800.

Enochian – Improvement to Enochian’s magic damage increase has been changed from 20% to 21%.

Arcanist/Summoner

Fester – Potency has been increased from 300 to 340.

Inferno – Potency has been increased from 700 to 750.

Earthen Fury – Potency has been increased from 700 to 750.

Aerial Blast – Potency has been increased from 700 to 750.

Red Mage

Enchanted RipostePotency has been increased from 220 to 280.

Enchanted Zwerchhau – Potency has been increased from 100 to 150.

Combo potency has been increased from 290 to 340.

Combo potency has been increased from 290 to 340. Enchanted Redoublement – Potency has been increased from 100 to 130. Combo potency has been increased from 470 to 500.

Red Magic Mastery III – Now increases the potency of Enchanted Riposte, Enchanted Zwercchau, and Enchanted Redoublement.

Sage

Phlegma III – Potency has been increased from 510 to 600.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is also Steam Deck verified. The next Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE will be held on November 11, 2022 at 3:00 AM (PST) and will give more information about what players can expect in Patch 6.3.

During the recent 14-hour livestream, it was announced that FFXIV Fan Fest would be returning in 2023 and 2024. The North American Fan Fest will be held from July 28-29, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, while the London, UK Fan Fest will be held at ExCel London on October 21 and 22, 2023. Japan’s Fan Fest will be held in early 2024, though a specific venue has not yet been announced.

