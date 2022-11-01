Multiversus Removes Lebron James Due to Bug

There have been very unusual things going on in multiplayer games recently. Mainly, certain characters keep getting removed because of bugs. You might recall this happening with Overwatch 2 multiple times, including very recently with Mei. But now, Multiversus is the title that’s having this issue. In a post made by Player First Games yesterday afternoon, Lebron James has been removed from the game due to a bug that broke the game badly. No, he wasn’t so powerful that he destroyed everyone he touched. Instead, he couldn’t connect anyone with his special attack.

In the game, Lebron has a special move involving him dunking the ball on an opponent for a lot of damage. But the bug made it so the ball wouldn’t leave his hands. Due to this, the ball couldn’t do damage, and thus Lebron was left without one of his key attacks. That’s like Mario not hitting anyone with his Final Smash. It’s not a good thing to have. Thankfully, after players made a note of it and memed the heck out of it, Player First Games became aware and removed the baller from the title:

Note to our MVPs: We will be disabling LeBron momentarily due to a critical bug. He'll be reenabled shortly upon fix. Thanks and stay tuned! #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 31, 2022

As of now, Lebron has yet to return, and there’s no timetable for the patch that’ll fix him. Given the nature of the bug and that it slipped through the team’s testing, they’re likely trying to make sure that he is 100% fixed and that other characters aren’t affected by the next patch. Sadly, that often happens in video games, which is why patches are so critical. Because when you fix one thing, you might break another thing on accident. It’s not the goal of the team to do that, but it’s tough when you’re trying to program many things and attempting to anticipate how everything will mesh. Bugs happen; ask the rabbit.

The irony of this particular bug will not be lost on fans of Lebron James because his life hasn’t been going to plan as of late, mainly on the basketball court. His current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, hasn’t been doing great at all. They just won their first game over the weekend after going on a significant losing streak to start the new year in the NBA. Given that the Lakers are supposed to be title contenders with stars like Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the squad, they were hoping for a different start. Now, his video game avatar is bugging out, and he can’t play ball, either! Indeed these are dark days for the James clan.

But hey, at least Lebron has a good relationship with his son, and Multiversus fans have a new character to play as in Black Adam while the bug is being fixed.

