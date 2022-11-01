God of War Ragnarok Gets Unique Celebrity Commercial

Every once in a while in gaming, there are titles that make fans love it beyond the typical elements that the developers put in. For example, you might have a narrative title that excels in some really great puzzle-solving. Or you might have a tactics title that features some characters that you love to see express their personalities. Either way, you realize there’s something special with it, and you love talking about it. For example, on the PS4, everyone loved God of War not just because of the great story and gameplay but because of the father-son dynamic between Kratos and Atreus, a dynamic that will continue with God of War Ragnarok.

To highlight the importance of that dynamic, a unique commercial for God of War Ragnarok has come. The full version is a 2+ minute skit featuring three very different celebrities in Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and Lebron James. Bet you never thought you’d see them in one place, but here you go! They are all part of a support group alongside their children where they talk about how much they needed to know about the “God of War Dynamic” to help connect with their children. As you can predict, the parents are much more into the idea of dressing up like Kratos, which Ben Stiller does in the commercial, than the kids are.

It’s honestly a unique twist on things and is worth the watch, so check it out below:

While the commercial is obviously played up for laughs, especially with a basketball joke at the end for Lebron, the point they’re trying to make is valid. When Kratos was born in the gaming world, he was a father, yes, but he was a vengeful one. He was a man on a mission to kill Ares because of the loss of his family by his hands. As the games continued, things became more violent and brutal as Kratos became more of a killing machine than anything else. Then, when the PS4 version came out, we saw a new side of Kratos that we didn’t think was possible. It featured a softer side to him, one with someone to love still and wanted to protect more than anything.

He even hid who he was for a long time because he didn’t want Atreus to hate him for what he was. That’s a total 180 from what we had in the original PS2/PS3 saga. So there really is a “God of War Dynamic,” and that’s what people are really looking forward to seeing evolving when Ragnarok arrives on November 9th on PS5.

Whether the three celebrities in the commercial actually play the game has yet to be discovered. Nor do we recommend every parent out there dressing up as Kratos.

Source: YouTube