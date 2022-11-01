Square Enix’s Life-Sim Harvestella Launches This Friday

Harvestella has an upcoming release date and fans of the life-sim genre will have a lot to look forward to in this game. Square Enix’s latest IP aims to take the relaxing vibes of farming your own crops and mix them up with some good old monster-hunting action. Harvestella launches pretty soon, with players on PC and Nintendo Switch able to dive into the magical crop-growing action this Friday, November 4.

While it is as yet unknown if the game will make its way onto PlayStation or Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC gamers will be able to explore the charming and mystical world of Harvestella in just a few days. The action gets underway during the strange, seasonal Quietus event on the game’s strongly season-led world. Players will need to work with the characters they meet during the course of their time in Harvestella in order to save their world from the effects of Quietus, otherwise known as the “season of death.”

The game certainly looks as atmospherically beautiful as you might expect from a Square Enix title, with the developer most recently sharing details on the game’s different seasons. You can check out the latest, Winter-themed trailer for the upcoming life-sim RPG here to get a feel for the game’s Stardew Valley meets Genshin Impact-style vibes.

Players will also be able to look forward to an enhanced level of character customisation in Harvestella, with it also being the first game from Square Enix to offer the option to create a non-binary character. This is a considerable step forward from Square Enix and one that many players will be glad to see. According to a recent interview with Eurogamer, producer Daisuke Taka expressed that the team behind this game have been keen to ensure that Harvestella feels inclusive and welcoming for all players. “The visibility of gender non-conforming people has become much more commonplace,” he explains, “so we thought it was important to reflect this within the game and show that all players are welcome to Harvestella.”

Put your best self forward in #Harvestella.



Upon starting the game, you'll be able to choose your protagonist's hair color, their appearance, and how others in the world refer to them.



Try these options out now with the free demo on Nintendo Switch: https://t.co/jD3nmWE1S6 pic.twitter.com/CSdDI15Fnc — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 21, 2022

Of course, it’s fantastic to see more games committing to inclusivity and particularly representation in this way, with Taka keen to emphasise this in his comments to Eurogamer. “Using gender-neutral pronouns takes a relatively small amount of effort, yet the positive impact is huge, as it means you are making the effort to include everyone – and our game is for everyone,” he adds.

Players don’t have long to wait to get into the farming and RPG action. However, there’s currently a demo available for players to try out on Nintendo Switch, with save files created in the demo carrying over completely to the full game when it releases later this week. So if you can’t wait, try it out now. Harvestella launches in full on Friday, November 4 and will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source