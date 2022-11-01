Gotham Knights: How To Solve The Sudoku Puzzle | Case 6.2 Solution Guide

Late in the story campaign for Gotham Knights, your vigilante will infiltrate the massive Kane Tower on Tricorner Island. After punching through guards and sneaking past mercenaries, you’ll stop in Kane’s Office. The office is packed with details and Easter eggs, but the real problem is in the back-right corner. You’ll find a wall full of strange symbols — symbols we can’t even describe.

The symbols are all for a Sudoko Puzzle. How does Sudoko work? If you’ve never played, basically you need to make sure the same symbol doesn’t appear twice in a vertical line, horizontal line, or in a square of four blocks. The puzzle can be solved with brute force by swapping around all the symbols randomly, or you can instantly jump to the solution with our guide below. Because the symbols are so hard to describe, we’ll just share screenshots of our fully solved puzzle.

How To Solve The Sudoku Wall Puzzle | Case 6.2 Guide

Deep inside Jacob Kane’s lair, you’ll reach his main office. The large chamber is behind a series of security systems and armed guards. Once you’re inside, your hero will note that the dimensions of the office don’t match the blueprints — there’s a secret room somewhere.

How To Start The Puzzle: Start by scanning the strange wall in the back-right corner of the room. This is the wall with symbols and empty squares. It is to the right of his desk.

Use AR to scan the wall and reveal there’s something special here. Interact and Alfred will reveal that this is a sudoku puzzle. Sudoku puzzles follow a specific set of rules — on the grid, you have to set the symbols, so none repeat twice in a horizontal line, a vertical line, or in a box. In this case, the box is a 2×2 square.

The black symbols can’t be changed. Use the black symbols as your starting point, and slowly start filling in symbols to solve the puzzle. Interact with the white squares to flip the symbol — each white square can display any symbol on the grid.

If you need help, check out the full solution in the screenshot below.

For clarity, here are the symbols you need to use in order from top-to-bottom, left-to-right. You only need to change the white squares. The black squares / symbols can’t be changed.

Solution : Wings – BEAK – Owl – Talon Owl – TALON – WINGS – BEAK TALON – Wings – Beak – OWL Beak – Owl – Talon – Wings

:

You only need to change the symbols in BOLD.

Solve this puzzle, and you’ll unlock Kane’s inner sanctum. Deeper inside, you’ll find an elevator to his underground bunker. You’ll need to cut through with a laser saw. While guarding the saw, you’ll need to restart it — if you don’t restart it, enemies will spawn infinitely to attack you. After that, you’ll confront Kane one final time in his lair.