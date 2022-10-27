Gotham Knights Team Are Working Hard To Fix Game’s Issues

When Gotham Knights was announced back in 2020, a lot of people were intrigued by it. No “Batman game” in the past had taken the Dark Knight out of the equation to highlight his family. As we would find out, Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin would step up to the plate to defend Gotham City at its absolute worst. With Batman gone, criminals were trying to stake their claim on the city, the police weren’t up for helping the new guard, and the citizens were frightened. Additionally, the Court of Owls was re-emerging for the first time in years. The game lets you play as any of the Knights and even co-op with friends to have fun as you venture through Gotham.

The game was set up properly to be a success. But as you know by now, the reaction to the title has been divisive at best. While many praise the attempts made to make the game unique, the gameplay has been called repetitive, Gotham City has been dubbed “empty” and “pointless” at times, and then, there are the performance issues. Gotham Knights already had problems with fans due to the team capping performance at 30FPS on consoles. But when the game came out, players were lucky if they got 30 FPS. PC was able to run better, but only by a little. Add that to other game woes, and WB Montreal had a lot they needed to fix.

Thankfully, they have heard gamers’ cries and are working on it now. In a Twitter post yesterday, the team outlined the changes they’re attempting to do:

Calling all Knights! Thank you to the Community for your continued support of #GothamKnights. It's amazing to see the game live and in your hands! As we begin to roll out Patches, we'd like to outline what to expect in the coming weeks as well as clarify some things: (1/7) — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 26, 2022

One of the things they point out is that a PC patch has launched for the title, with the console patch coming soon:

“For our console players, the next Patch is planned for the end of the week, with more specific information to come soon. Like the PC update, this Patch will address a mix of needed fixes that have popped up since launch.”

They fully acknowledge the game’s performance issues and promise to fix them as best they can. They note specifically that for consoles, they’ll work on framerate stability. The team at WB Montreal also says that players should continue to report any bugs they find so that the team can get to them later.

On the one hand, it’s good that the team addresses these issues and tries to resolve them one after another. But, on the other hand, given all the issues they’ve heard about, you have to wonder why the game was released in such a state. Did they really not see these issues as problems? Did they not know about these problems for some reason?

It’s hard to say, but hopefully, the game will be patched, and become more playable, soon.

