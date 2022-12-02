Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Increase Shiny Chances With Sandwiches | Recipes Guide

We’ve talking about giving yourself the best possible odds of finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but now we need to talk about the actual recipes. There are two ways to make sandwiches in the Paldea region — you can follow a recipe, or just make your own by choosing ingredients. By combining ingredients in a very specific way, you can increase the odds of finding Shiny Pokemon by a pretty large margin.

The following recipes have to be created on your own — NPCs won’t tell you about these shiny-hunting sandwiches. By combining the following ingredients, you can reach Sparkling Power 3, Title Power 3 and Encounter Power 3 for specific types of Pokemon. This won’t work on all Pokemon, only affecting Pokemon of a certain type. For example, if you’re hunting a Ghost-Type Shiny Pokemon, you’ll want to make the sandwich that increases Ghost-Type Shiny appearance rate.

All of these sandwiches require rare Bitter Herba Mystica and Spicy Herba Mystica — these can only be acquired by completing 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids.

The following secret sandwich recipes increases your chances of spawning a shiny Pokemon. Sandwiches can be made at any Picnic — instead of following recipes, you’ll need to make your own recipe by selecting ingredients. You don’t need to learn these recipes. You can just follow the recipes listed below to unlock the effects.

These recipes are exclusive to the end-game and can only be created with Herba Mystica ingredients. These can only be acquired by completing 5-Star or 6-Star Tera Raids. All of these recipes give Sparkling Power Level 3 and Encounter Power Level 3 to a specific type of Pokemon.

The following recipes were discovered and shared by [Youtuber Papajefe].

Bug Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Potato Salad, Prosciutto, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Dark Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Smoked Filet, Prosciutto, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Dragon Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Avocado, Prosciutto, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Electric Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Yellow Pepper, Prosciutto, Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Fairy Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Tomato, Prosciutto, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Fighting Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Herbed Sausage, Prosciutto, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Fire Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Red Pepper, Prosciutto, Onion, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Flying Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Prosciutto, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Ghost Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Red Onion, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Grass Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Lettuce, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Ground Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Ham, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Ice Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Klawf Stick, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Normal Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Tofu, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Poison Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Green Pepper, Prosciutto, Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Psychic Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Onion, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Rock Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Bacon, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Steel Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Hamburger, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

Water Type : Shiny Pokemon Sandwich Recipe : x2 Cucumber, Prosciutto, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper Herba Mystica Required : Bitter Herba Mystica, Spicy Herba Mystica

With these recipes, you can hunt any type of shiny Pokemon. Just make sure you’re hunting at the right spot — this also increases the appearance rate of the Pokemon type you’re looking for. If you’re not totally sure what the shiny Pokemon actually looks like, you can always use autobattle — Pokemon will not autobattle shiny Pokemon.